Download Now: Xcode 14.2 Released by Apple Supports iOS 16.2, macOS Ventura, and More

Apple officially released iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 and watchOS 9.2 with several improvements and news. Along with them, it is also updating its development application, Xcode, which now reaches version 14.2. See now what has changed and what are the known issues of this edition.

The new version of Xcode is now available on the official Apple developer website. It brings Swift 5.7 and updated development kits to support the new capabilities of new versions of systems released today, such as Live Activities, the iOS lock screen, dynamic island on iPhone 14 Pro and much more.

Speaking now of the bugs, only one is listed by Apple involving strings of characters in an AppIntent, which cannot be shown in the Shortcuts and Focus filter settings if the application is not in the Applications folder. If this happens, just move the app to this folder and restart Settings or Shortcuts.

This version of Xcode also supports debugging on iOS 11, tvOS 11 and watchOS 4 or newer versions of all of the above. Another reason to update is to fix the bug that crashed views when two projects were displayed side by side and only one of them had a Swift package. Xcode 14.2 – download

