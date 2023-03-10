Home Tech News Download now! Samsung releases One UI 5.1 update for Galaxy S20...

Download now! Samsung releases One UI 5.1 update for Galaxy S20 FE 4G in Brazil

The Galaxy S20 FE 4G with Snapdragon processor received the security update with the February patch earlier this week and today Samsung released a major update for this device: One UI 5.1! The new version brings several improvements to the cell phone, as it debuted with the Galaxy S23 line in February.

As we can see in the images below, the update with One UI 5.1 arrives weighing 1,317.34 MB maintaining the February 2023 security package, so we recommend that you download it using a WiFi connection to avoid additional costs with mobile data.

Images: Everson Bicudo/TechSmart

Among the changes in this version are new options for filters in the camera application, smart search in the gallery, improved image remastering, smart widgets with Spotify playlist suggestions and information about battery level of connected devices, performance improvements when using DeX mode and much more.

Settings > Software Update > Download and Install

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22621.457 (KB5016695) to Insider Channel

The update was released today, so it may take a few hours for it to be available on all devices. We hope that the update will also be released for Galaxy S20 FE with Exynos processor soon. See which other Samsung phones are eligible for the update here.

know more

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Snapdragon) is available at Extra for BRL 5,812.

(updated March 07, 2023 at 07:12)

