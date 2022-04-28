Download now repair manuals for your iPhone and more

At some time, in your time using your iPhone, you have come across an error that you could try to solve or if you are a specialist, you have wanted to help yourself with a manual for this task. It is also possible that it is only curious to know the interior. Now with the new repair program, users will be able to enjoy having Apple manuals on our devices.

Repair manuals for iPhone

The arrival of Apple’s Self-Service Repair program It offers enough of the knowledge for you to properly handle your iPhone in case of emergency. However, this will also give all users an indication of the complexity in the company’s technology.

This it also does not exclude you as a consumer from wanting to try to repair your own device.

One of the advantages, even if you don’t want to take the time or complexity of repairing it yourself. Now everyone will be able to know what they are paying each time they buy such a device. Especially since these models are completely thought out from head to toe, there is no screw that is not left out of the whole equation.

In every sense this just means great detail for customers. Now in terms of need or just practice, as if it’s curiosity, users can fill themselves with the knowledge that Apple has created in recent years, since the technology designed for the iPhone will be at your complete disposal.

What types of documents will we have from iPhone?

The company has decided to release two types of documents. If you want to access them, you can do it in its online format. In case you also require it, you can access these in their PDF format for more ease and everything from the same place.

Apple has thought of everything to make this more comfortable and efficient. If you’re in the Safari browser, you can take a closer look at the controls and download buttons.

Repairs for your iPhone

Throughout this process, Apple has started on the right foot and with all the promotion possible for this service. This may force another type of right to repair in the future, but for now it is an excellent step for the company.

This self-service model for repairs maybe bother professional repair, so despite the promotions, he has not wanted to get into too much trouble either. The official Apple site does not show much information, in addition to the fact that this project is being carried out through a company managed by the Cupertino company.

For these situations, Apple has decided in its first released document to mention and strongly emphasize the importance of going to Apple Stores for any kind of repair. The company stresses the importance of professional repairs, which are much safer and more reliable for users and their devices.

The company is fully aware that users attempt to perform their own repairs, so mentions that it is better when there are qualified professionals to manage your device. Especially since they have authorized and original parts, with sufficient quality and the right tools.

While it is important that Apple highly values ​​its repair operators, the output of this manual is just one more item in the range of guides available. Therefore, this service is only a manual to delve deeper into the services and for the user to find out how said repair works.

repair manuals

In Apple repair stores we can find directly a link featured for Apple manual download.

Any link, be it direct or in the store, takes you directly to these files where all the Apple manuals are located. It should be noted that this list with files is not exclusive to iPhone. Among the 130 files, you will find all kinds of manualsfrom the most basic for the Mac Studio, to the total repair of the iPhone 13 Pro.

Of course, among the files on the list are the basic and common ones, while the repair ones are little more focused on the iPhone. With a total of nine such manuals:

iPhone 12: This includes the mini, Pro, Pro Max version.

iPhone 13: includes mini, Pro, Pro Max version.

The versions of iPhone SE includes only for third generation.

The documents, in addition to being divided into models, include specific and short descriptions of each model. Also what has already been mentioned about the choice of professional repairs. After all the introduction, the manual with repair procedures is presented as such, as well as small tutorials on how to carry out said repairs. They are found from the basic ones such as a battery change to screen changes, among others.

The instructions are fully detailed step by step so that repairs are carried out correctly at the request of the user. By itself, each of the instructions and steps are well accompanied by images that help the user to carry out this mission.

Don’t be easily scared by manuals, they do not become really complex if you take patience with them, in addition to having around 80 pages for greater security. The steps are usually the same or repetitive to make the user see the corrective steps. If it is mere curiosity or repair, it helps you to give a concrete idea of ​​what to do.

These manuals are obviously designed for repairs, so if you need it urgently and you have no other repair methods, remember to carefully read and review the correct document as indicated by Apple at each start of the manual.