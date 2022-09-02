Download now! Motorola Edge 30 Neo wallpapers leaked ahead of launch

Motorola will soon announce the Edge 30 Neo, a device that has already had some of its details , such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and a 6.28-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It should also have a 64MP main camera paired with a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 32MP selfie camera.

But, despite not being released yet, the portal XDA Developers managed to extract from the firmware of the device the wallpapers that always enhance the look of the novelty — at least until the user decides to put some more personal image.

There are a total of 37 static wallpapers — none animated. Starting with the most exclusive, four that are specific to each of the colors in which the device should be sold: Black Onyx, Very Peri, Aqua Foam and Ice Palace. Of course, with this leak, you can now experience any of them in high resolution wherever you want.