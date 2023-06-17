Download now! Microsoft Design releases wallpapers for the new Dev Home

A few weeks ago, at Build 2023, Microsoft officially announced the launch of the new Dev Home application, created to be a centralized environment for the company’s software developers. In addition to functional issues, the interface brought a certain aesthetic appeal with touches from Microsoft Design. And now, this Friday (16th), they decided to release the novelty’s thematic wallpapers for download in 4K.

The design has been adapted for desktops, and all 16 images (which can be seen in the gallery below) can be downloaded directly from the Microsoft Design website or from this direct link.