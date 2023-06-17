Download now! Microsoft Design releases wallpapers for the new Dev Home

A few weeks ago, at Build 2023, Microsoft officially announced the launch of the new Dev Home application, created to be a centralized environment for the company’s software developers. In addition to functional issues, the interface brought a certain aesthetic appeal with touches from Microsoft Design. And now, this Friday (16th), they decided to release the novelty’s thematic wallpapers for download in 4K.
The design has been adapted for desktops, and all 16 images (which can be seen in the gallery below) can be downloaded directly from the Microsoft Design website or from this direct link.
All wallpapers follow the Windows 11 wallpaper design theme with some variations like new color options, wavy shapes and patterns that suggest a few lines of code are embedded in them.
And you, what do you think of the company’s new wallpapers? Visit the official website to theme options for your device.
New #WindowsDeveloper identity that premiered at #MSBuild 🌟 for the new #DevHome. The new work includes an expanded color palette 🎨 with warm tones to complement our @Windows blue 💙 & coding-inspired textures throughout the visuals for added depth. https://t.co/tGgEuXvCof pic.twitter.com/PhFbllCQSm
— Microsoft Design (@MicrosoftDesign) May 26, 2023