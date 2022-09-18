HomeTech GiantsAppleDownload now: iPhone 14 wallpapers are now available for download

Download now: iPhone 14 wallpapers are now available for download

More security: iPhone 14 Pro Always On Mode integrates with Apple Watch
1663013919 more security iphone 14 pro always on mode integrates with.jpeg
The first units of the iphone 14 began to reach users who participated in the pre-sale last Friday (16) and with the new generation announced on September 7, we also have new official wallpapers, which are now available for download at any cell phone.

The images are courtesy of the XDA Developers portal, which extracted them from the iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max and published a download link for all of them in high resolution.

The first four images are wallpapers from the iPhone 14 Pro line, which has lines that resemble an hourglass, while the others are from the iPhone 14 line, which has the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models, with the latter model only available from from the 7th of October.

You can download all images from the link provided by XDA below:

  • iPhone 14 wallpapers – download
know more
  • The Apple iPhone 14 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
  • The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
  • The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
  • The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.

Scout, the autonomous robot that can watch over your home
