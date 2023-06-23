Download now! CarPlay releases iOS 17 beta 2 wallpapers

CarPlay received new wallpapers with the second beta of iOS 17, currently restricted to developers. However, it is now possible to download the conceptual and geometric images, which appear in different colors based on the same pattern.

These options promise to bring more variety for users to customize the interface – still restricted to the wallpapers that Apple makes available for CarPlay. In the first beta version of the system, the multicolor wallpaper had already been made available, and now, with the second test version, different options have been included —among them, light and dark, colored, blue, gray and red.