Download here: Pixel 8 wallpapers leak and are now available for download

The Google Pixel 8 has not yet been announced by Google, but several sources have already cited possible new generation specifications and now the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro wallpapers have been leaked. The images were obtained by the portal Android Authority via an internal Google source.

pixel 8 wallpapers

Starting with the Pixel 8 wallpapers, we have four images with two variations each: one for dark mode and one for light mode. The images were created by photographer Andrew Zuckerman.

Jade

Licorice (Licorice)

Peony (Peony)

Pixel 8 Pro wallpapers

The Google Pixel 8 Pro wallpapers were also created in partnership with Andrew Zuckerman and feature four images with two variations each of the same shape. In this case, the photos still depict crystals, but with different shapes and colors.

Jade

Licorice (Licorice)

Porcelain (Porcelain)

Sky (Sky) It is possible that these names indicate the colors in which the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are sold, but we must wait for further confirmation of this information.

download

You can download all images in full resolution via the link below provided by the portal Android Authority: Pixel 8 wallpapers – download

know more