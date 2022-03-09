Doubts in the purchase of Activision Blizzard

We had barely inaugurated this 2022 when we already had news of the year (the first), the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. A movement that was quite a surprise, and that is that nobody expected it and there had been no leaks about it, and also the situation of Activision Blizzard was not (nor is it today, because it still carries a heavy load) precisely the most desirable in a company to be acquired.

It must be remembered, yes, that as we already told then, what took place was the announcement of the intention to buy, an operation in which both parties agree from the start, but that must undergo a long and complex legal processwhich indicates both the involvement of the legal departments of both companies, as well as external regulators and other entities that may have a say in either company.

And it seems that in this case there are external parties that could have a lot to say, to the point that they could even complicate the operation, and in that case, I am afraid, it would be absolutely right. Or at least that is what we can gather from what was published in The Wall Street Journal, where it is reported that insider trading could have been committed within Activision Blizzard within the framework of the purchase announcement, a type of action not allowed in listed companies, and which, if confirmed, could even ruin the operation.

According to said information, an investigation is currently being carried out on three people who they would have made movements with Activision Blizzard shares a few days before the operation was announced, thus obtaining a significant profit based on, it is suspected, having known in advance about said operation. The three men involved in this are former 20th Century Fox chairman and CEO Barry Diller, Dreamworks co-founder David Geffen, and German royal family member Alexander von Furstenburg.

And what links these three people to Activision Blizzard? Diller was a partner of Bobby Kotick on the Coca-Cola board of directors for many years. In turn, it is said that Diller and Geffen are lifelong friends and, to complete the chain, the former 20th Century Fox man has been married to von Furstenburg’s stepmother since 2001. Thus, following the hypothetical logical sequence, Kotick he would have shared with Diller, who in turn would have told Geffen and von Furstenburg, all of whom would have speculated on Activision Blizzard stocks with inside information.

The only statement on the matter so far is from Diller, who claims the allegation of insider trading is unfounded, stating that “it was just a lucky bet«. However, this does not seem to be enough, at least a priori, for the body responsible for preventing this type of operation from being carried out, since they represent enormous profit for their authors, but act to the detriment of the rest of the shareholders. This, in addition, puts Bobby Kotick in the pillory again, already strongly questioned inside and outside Activision Blizzard for having allowed and covered up the abuses that were committed in the companyto.

This, without a doubt, must not have done any good at Microsoft (and rightly so, obviously), for which this purchase operation is a very strategic move, and which could now be compromised by something that, at least what the investigations indicate at its current point, would be one more blot in history. of one of the most questionable and questioned executives in the entire history of the video game sector.