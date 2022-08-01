“Doubly pregnant 2″, a sequel that comes to streaming without its protagonist

The pandemic caused by covid-19 It caused many things to change, including movie premieres in theaters, a situation that, although it might seem negative for the industry, also meant that films that are released regionally can now reach more territories in the world thanks to streaming.

That’s what happens with 2sequel to the 2019 film in which he starred Maite Perroni and that after the great success it had at the Mexican box office, approval was given for a second part, which was made during the pandemic and will now premiere through Prime Video next August 5.

The film that premieres on August 5 on Prime Video had locations in Acapulco, Guerrero. (Prime Video)

Now this feature film arrives to be seen simultaneously in 240 countries, a territory that the streaming platform reaches and that will make its impact beyond Mexican borders.

To this new part no longer returns Perroni, but yes the male leads Matias Novoa Y Gustavo Egelhaafwho after having become parents in the previous film and without a wife and mother of their daughters, now that in history ten years have passed since the little ones were born, both will seek to find a mother for their little ones.

This sequel is joined by Michelle Renaud and Carmen Aub. (Prime Video)

Javier (Egelhaaf) Y Philip (new) are full-time parents to Sun Y Moon and after each one of them has a stable relationship, they want their daughters to have a maternal image, so each one decides to invite their girlfriends Antonia Y Camilato a family vacation with the secret plan of putting them to compete and discover which of them would be the best mom.

These two women are completely different and their way of seeing life, family and children is also opposite, which is why everything soon gets out of control and that turns into a pitched war between them to show that each one would be best mother and wife.

Koko Stambuk, who directed the first part, is directing the sequel. (Prime Video)

Gustavo Egelhaaf (Till the wedding do us part) Y Matthias Girlfriend take on the leading roles in this sequel. They are added michelle renaud Y carmen aub like the brides in question. The film is directed by Chilean Koko Stambukwho was in charge of the first part.

The filming took place in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Prime Video)

For Renaud, who joins this story, being part of a movie like this is something that excites her because in addition to challenging her as an actress, it also gives her a new twist that has been more focused on television melodramas.

“The story is unconventional, since I saw the first part it seemed interesting to me: a woman pregnant by two men? She sounds crazy, but that lends itself to a story full of twists and turns, and now this second one is about what it’s like to raise children in the absence of the mother. In addition, all the values ​​and the beautiful messages that it has for the public: to have a different family, that it does not matter what your environment is like as long as there is love, union, that we have to accept each other as we are, “he said. Renaud at a press conference.

The story takes place ten years after the previous part. (Prime Video)

Regarding the positive impact that streaming has on Latin films, the actress explained that:

“Before, one thought that if a film went to DVD or streaming It was something not so positive, but in fact it has more impact, since we are in more than 200 countries and immediately. Imagine what it would have cost before to take a national film to more than 200 territories, and that has been made easier by streaming.”

