Doubly bad timing for a nuclear tremor at EDF

Jean-Bernard Lévy is having a difficult year. In the summer, the CEO of the leading French power company EDF, worth 33 billion euros, saw his restructuring plan put on hold. Now the breakdowns force him to close four of his 50 nuclear reactors to repair them. The timing is especially inopportune.

Compared to some of the problems reactors can suffer, the failures in the piping in the Civaux plant’s safety injection system seem manageable. The stop of two other units in Chooz, another central, is a precaution. And the loss of 1 terawatt hour (TWh) of production in 2021 and the modification of the EBITDA forecasts for this year, which go from “more than 17.7 billion euros” to “a range of 17,500 to 18,000 million”, are acceptable .

More problematic are the 9.5 TWh which, according to JP Morgan, could be lost next year. It is not yet clear how much replacement power EDF will have to buy from the wholesale market as a solution. But the timing couldn’t be worse. French power to be supplied in January now costs 600 euros per megawatt-hour, after having been close to 100 euros in August. Assuming it has to purchase all the missing power at half the current price – a grim scenario indeed – Lévy faces a hit of almost 3 billion euros in the 20 billion ebitda forecast for next year.

Right now, nuclear power is also especially sensitive to bad news. Following the COP26 climate talks, countries making long-term plans to decarbonize their economies are reexamining low-carbon nuclear fission.

The UK is studying a number of smaller reactors; French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country relies on nuclear power for more than 70% of its supply, took advantage of the Glasgow conference to promise new power. Nuclear power is also likely to be considered a “transition” fuel in the European Union’s definitions of acceptable “green” technologies.

Lévy’s headaches can be temporary. Its reform may receive a new impetus after the April elections in France. Rising prices for its nuclear power and spinning off its renewables arm could also skyrocket EDF’s share value: Barclays analysts estimate that without net debt, different parts of the company could be worth up to 55,000 million euros, two thirds more than now. However, critics of nuclear power will see an opportunity to show their chest.