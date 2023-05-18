Double VR glasses? Apple may launch two headsets in 2025 with a more affordable version

Apple is expected to announce its first generation of virtual reality (VR) devices in 2023, more precisely at the event scheduled for June 5. On the other hand, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says he has advance information about the second generation of Apple glasses, which according to him should consist of two models.

Kuo says that Apple should bet on a more affordable headset in the second generation, as the first should cost around US$ 3,000 and be aimed at developers, content creators and professionals due to its high price and cutting-edge hardware. The analyst says that Apple expects to sell 7 to 10 million units of the first model in the first year, but the second generation with a more affordable model should make this number increase by about ten times.





One of the ways to reduce the price of the device would be to offer a version with cheaper components such as lower resolution lenses. In this way, Apple could launch a standard VR headset and a Pro model, as it already does with the iPhone line. This possibility has already been reported by portal sources Nikkei Asia. Foxconn is also helping with the AR project, four people told Nikkei Asia. The longtime iPhone maker will work on parallel development of a cheaper second-generation AR device, four sources said. Foxconn’s focus will be on automating mass production and improving production performance to help Apple lower overall costs, according to two people familiar with the plans. The design of the iPhone 14 leaks a year before its presentation! Wayne Ma, do The Informationand Mark Gurman of Bloombergalso confirm this information, but say that the next generation of Apple VR / AR glasses could be launched in 2024 or 2025, but the second date is the likely one, as both say that the development of the new models is still in the early stages.

