Double uproar: Samsung teases Apple in new Galaxy Z Flip 4 commercial

Samsung already teased Apple with a commercial about the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy S22 Ultra in early November and now a new ad from the South Korean is poking the iPhone owner again. The new foldable advertisement was released on Weibo, a popular social network in China.

In the video, we see several Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the stands of a stadium doing the traditional “hello” when opening and closing. They also display smiling emojis while doing the choreography, but the iPhones are left out with sad emojis as they are unable to fold. In the end, one of them even tries, but ends up face down on the ground, causing even more embarrassment.

At the end, the commercial shows the phrase: “It’s time to fold together!” with the Samsung logo unfolding. At the moment, what Apple can do is just move forward, as it doesn’t have any real foldables, but industry sources indicate that this could change in 2024.