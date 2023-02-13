Double the possibilities? Modified iPhone shown in detail with Lightning and USB-C port

Those who follow the technology market are already used to seeing customizations made on top of iPhones, which included changing an iPhone X to include a USB-C port that earned its creator US$ 86 thousand (almost R$ 448.5 thousand in direct conversion at the current exchange rate) in an auction held in November 2021. However, the newest modified iPhone somewhat surpassed expectations by keeping not one but two functional ports on the device, with a USB-C being added in addition to the Lightning originally offered on branded devices.

In the video seen below, you can check out a little more about the project that was made on an iPhone 12 Mini, making the project curiously well finished and most important of all: functional for its creator and executor. - Advertisement - To place the USB-C input, the modder used the space that was previously occupied by the lower speaker, which leads us to believe that the stereo sound was standard and will no longer be offered on this device, but on the other hand, the user will be able to load or transferring files more conveniently (after all, now you have twice as many chances of finding a compatible cable).

It is worth remembering that bringing a USB-C port is an old expectation of the consumer market when we talk about the iPhone and, considering the determination made by the European Union, this should be resolved soon, despite the rumors pointing to the use of specific certifications, requiring thus equipment and cables compatible with Apple standards. But what up, would you use the modified iPhone 12 Mini with two ports? Tell us in the comments!

