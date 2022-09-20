Double dose! Crash Bandicoot should get two new games soon

Update (09/19/2022) – GS

Rumors have circulated that Activision is working on a new project in the franchise. In mid-August, Toys For Bob studio, developer of the fourth game in the main franchise, hinted that it would announce a new title soon and this week, new information began to circulate. According to Twitter’s TheRealInsider, an account that has been giving a lot of talk in recent days for revealing information about the industry in advance, Activision is developing two Crash Bandicoot games. While some previous rumors talked about Wumpa League, a multiplayer experience in Crash Bandicoot, the new rumor has just talked about another unreleased game. Twitter tests reactions with emojis similar to Facebook - Advertisement - As always, we should treat the information as a rumor, but if it turns out to be true, it shouldn’t be long before Activision announces it. Are you looking forward to the new Crash game?

Update (08/17/2022) – GS

Crash Bandicoot: fourth game studio will announce new project soon

While Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is not finalized, the future of many of the company’s projects is still a big mystery and that even includes the Crash Bandicoot franchise, which has risen from the ashes after the release of remakes of the first trilogy and gained a fourth. canonical unreleased game. Even though Crash Bandicoot 4 was very successful with fans, the fate of the studio Toys For Bob, which took care of the project, is still uncertain, given that Activision has decided to reassign part of the studio’s team to help with the development of Call of Duty. Duty Mobile. - Advertisement - Fortunately, some rumors from the past gave indications that Toys For Bob was working on a new project in the Crash Bandicoot franchise and that it could be the debut of the saga in the universe of multiplayer games. This week, the studio added fuel to these rumors by posting an image that suggests they are working on a new game that has yet to be announced.

Thanks for playing along, how many did you guess correctly? Ya know, it’s pretty convenient we have more wall space to cover… 😉 pic.twitter.com/g4A5hkAHk3 — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) August 16, 2022

The image shows the 17 games that the studio has already developed and an 18th placeholder to put a new game that they are developing. - Advertisement - So, can we wait for an announcement during GamesCom 2022? Mac Pro 2022, what is known so far

Original text – 06/05/2022

Crash Bandicoot should receive new multiplayer game developed by Toys for Bob

The Crash Bandicoot franchise may be close to receiving another title, this time with the presence of multiplayer mode. At least that’s what the journalist of the Windows Central Jez Corden. According to the information, the future game would be developed by Toys for Bob, the same as Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. In fact, the studio would already be working on the new project.

double-dose-Crash-Bandicoot-should-get-two-new-games-soon.jpeg" width="660" height="371"> double-dose-Crash-Bandicoot-should-get-two-new-games-soon.jpeg" width="660" height="371">

If a confirmation comes, it would be a surprise to fans of the franchise. That’s because Activision Blizzard had already ordered the developer’s work on Call of Duty Warzoneon the last year. Corden added that the idea for the Crash Bandicoot multiplayer game is for it to be a four-player fight. The information brings to mind the Crash Bash, the last in the series released for the PlayStation 1, which was created by Eurocom and had a mechanic in this style, but not yet with online gameplay. However, it is worth noting that there are still no details about the next game.