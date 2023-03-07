Doogee V30, S99 and T20 available: launch promo for rugged smartphones and tablets

Doogee V30, S99 and T20 I am available upon purchase starting from today, just in time for the holiday season. These are two rugged smartphones – more details on the first can be found HERE – and a 10.4-inch tablet with 2K resolution.

Doogee V30 has Android 12 as its operating system and is the heir of the V10 and V20 models launched on the market respectively in 2021 and 2022. The smartphone supports 5G networks and the first (and only) rugged with eSIM. The battery, then, is a record thanks to his 10,800mAh: can be recharged quickly up to 66W. The display from 6.58 inches it has a 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, on the front there are also two Hi-Res stereo speakers and the Sony camera .

Under the body we find the processor MediaTek’s Dimension 900, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage memory. The first can be virtually expanded by a further 7GB (up to a total of 15GB), the second up to 2TB via microSD. On the back we find the cameras from (main), from 16MP (ultra wide angle) and a third from 20MP for night vision. The MIL-STD-819H, IP68 and IP69K certifications as well as the NFC module and support for dual band GPS L1 + L5 complete the data sheet.

Doogee S99 combines resistance with photographic quality: the main sensor is from 108MP the one for night vision is from 64MP. Frontally the cam is from 32MPintegrated into a display from 6.3 inches protected by Gorilla Glass. The smartphone also provides the processor MediaTek G968GB of RAM (+7GB virtual), 128GB of internal memory (expandable up to 1TB), a battery of 6,000mAh which can be recharged via cable at 33W and wirelessly at 15W, NFC connectivity, navigation system with 4 satellite support, side fingerprint sensor and MIL-STD-810H, IP68e IP69K certifications.

There is also room for Doogee T20, 10.4 inch tablet with 2K resolution and TÜV SŪD certification for eye protection. The audio is managed by four Hi-Res stereo speakers with smartPA algorithm, the operating system is Android 12.

The tablet has 256GB of internal memory (expandable up to 1TB), the 8GB RAM can be extended in virtual mode up to 15GB and the battery is 8,300mAh with 18W recharge. The heart of Doogee T20 is the processor Unisoc T616 octa-core and there is also a stylus with 2048 pressure points and magnetic pogo.