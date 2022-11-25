Doogee V30: Rugged smartphone with eSIM support coming soon

The official page of the device, however, does not provide details of the specifications beyond this feature focused on connectivity. What really exists is a presentation focused on its design.

Manufacturer Doogee revealed the first official details of the V30, a rugged smartphone with eSIM support , which should be released soon. The cell phone, announced as a flagship of the brand, highlights the virtual chip resource aiming at a solution that will save time and avoid inconveniences, such as damaging the physical SIM, as the eSIM can be activated only by scanning a QR Code.

The Doogee V30 is characterized by a synthetic leather back cover which promises to improve the grip and grip of the user. The side frame is also different, inspired by the grain of wood.

On the occasion of the smartphone’s debut, Doogee launched a promotional campaign where it is possible to win a D11 watch or a US$ 50 coupon when buying the V30 in the future.

The cell phone will be a successor to the robust V20 – its construction had a carbon fiber finish, in black and red color variants, or in a matte silver, gray hue. For comparison, the back had a block in which there is the triple set of cameras and a secondary display, to show the date and time (this secondary display seems to have disappeared in the V30). The front has a hole-shaped notch on the screen to house the selfie lens.