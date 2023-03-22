Doogee V Max: The Battery Life Heavyweight (22000 mAh) | Analysis / Review

The Doogee V Max is the latest resistance-focused cell phone to hit TechSmart’s stands. Its highlight is the monstrous 22,000 mAh battery, the biggest we’ve ever seen on cell phones. Do we finally have a device that only needs to be recharged once a week? New from Doogee is a large, heavy and robust device focused on extreme scenarios. It comes with IP68 certification for water resistance, IP69K certification to survive extreme situations, and military MIL-STD-810H certification for high impact resistance. Of course, for all this you will have to carry a cell phone that weighs more than 500g in your pocket. In the V Max we have a 6.58-inch screen with Full HD resolution, LCD panel and 120 Hz refresh rate. The level of brightness is weak and is on par with entry-level phones from Xiaomi and Motorola. There is stereo sound with front speakers on both sides, but the sound power could be better.

Equipping the device there is the Dimensity 1080, an intermediate chip from MediaTek that delivers power a little higher than the Dimensity 920. The V Max comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, being possible to reserve up to 8 GB of internal memory to expand the RAM . This is not necessary, as the device delivers good performance and keeps apps open in the background. The highlight is the giant 22,000 mAh battery. It's like having a powerbank glued to your cell phone. In moderate use including games it will be possible to have battery for up to 4 days. In lighter use, you'll only need to recharge the V Max once a week. The charger that comes in the box delivers 33W of power and takes 5 hours to fully fill the battery. Apple AirPower prototype analyzed revealing details of abandoned project The photographic set consists of a 108 MP sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 20 MP night camera. The latter serves to record black and white images in very dark places. The main one records decent photos, but is below others with the same sensor from Samsung. The camcorder is capable of recording in 4K and doesn't blow away in quality, stabilization, focus or even sound capture. The front does the basics and suffers a lot from noise at night. The Doogee V Max is a niche cell phone for those who need a very resistant device with enough battery to spend several days away from home. Below you can find the link to the full review, as well as where to buy the cell phone.

Full review of Doogee V Max

