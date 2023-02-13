Doogee V Max arrives on sale at AliExpress with 22,000 mAh battery

In recent years, the rugged cell phone segment has featured handsets with impressive battery capacities. However, the Doogee V Max will arrive breaking a record for the category. he will be the first commercially available cell phone with a capacity of 22,000 mAhthe largest on the market so far.

With a full battery, the Doogee V Max can reach 2,300 hours of standby time, 25 hours of gaming, 35 hours of content streaming, 80 hours of music playback and 109 hours of phone calls. It also has reverse charge feature and can be used as a power bank to charge other devices. For such a big 22,000mAh battery, it packs a 33W charger.

However, Doogee's new rugged phone packs a lot more than a huge battery. Under the hood, it features MediaTek's premium Dimensity 1080 processor. It is manufactured in 6-nanometer lithography for better energy efficiency. In RAM, it manages to reach 20 GB in total, 12 GB of native RAM and 8 GB of virtual RAM. Internal storage of 256GB can be expanded up to 2TB with a microSD card.

On the display, it has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution with support for 120 Hz refresh rate, 19:9 aspect ratio, 401 ppi pixel density and 400 nits peak brightness. For scratch protection, there’s a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass.

Even though the Doogee V Max is a robust phone, it doesn’t forget about camera settings. It features a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor, a Sony secondary capable of taking photos and recording videos in total darkness, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 130° field of view. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel front sensor.

In addition to dual stereo speakers tuned to Hi-Res, it features NFC, Dual SIM nano, TF card space and four GPS systems (GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou and GPS). It also has IP68, IP69K and MIL-STD-810H certifications, in addition to a high-capacity digital reader on the side.

Technical specifications

6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 Platform

12 GB of RAM

8 GB of Virtual RAM

256GB of internal storage

Space for MicroSD card and possibility of expansion up to 2 TB

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 108 MP sensor 20 MP secondary lens 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens

5G connection, WiFi 6 NFC and Bluetooth 5.2

22,000 mAh battery with 33W charging

android 12

