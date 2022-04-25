Don’t want to share Spotify playlists? So you will make them private

You may not know it, but in Spotify when you create a list, it is possible that the rest of the users who have an account on the streaming music platform will see it. Well, it could be that for any type of motivation you want to change this, something that is possible and we show you how you can achieve it from your mobile terminal. The truth is that achieving this is not exactly difficult, and it will make it quite comfortable for you to increase the privacy you get when using the application that has the largest musical database of all those currently on the market. By the way, achieving this is possible whether you have a paid or free account, which is quite positive. How to make a list private on Spotify Obviously, to be able to do this, you have had to generate the list yourself, since if it is another user who has put the tracks together, you will not be able to do it. A curious detail: if you delete a list from the platform and you did not make it private before, those who accessed it will be able to continue using it… so it is not a bad idea to do what we are going to tell you to make it disappear completely if you wish. . These are the steps to take: The first thing is to access the application in the usual way, entering the appropriate credentials for it. Now you have to press the icon called Your library at the bottom of the screen. A screen will appear, in it you will see the lists you have and have created. Select the one you want to make private and you will see all the content you have on a regular basis. Now click on the icon with three vertical dots next to one that has an image that represents the users (it’s right next to the play button). In the list that you can see, scroll until you see the option Do private. Done this, you will be finished. As you can see, simplicity is the predominant note in the process, although it is true that the necessary option is not exactly easy to find if you do not know exactly where it is located. By the way, if you wish, and following the same steps, except the last one (where you have to use Make public), you can share your creation with everyone who uses Spotify again. Without a doubt, this functionality is very important to value if you want to have the greatest possible privacy when using this streaming service. >