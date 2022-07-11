Don’t update your iPad 6 mini to iPadOS 15.5: it might stop charging

- Advertisement -

One of the best-selling tablets is the mini. A small-sized model that has been a resounding sales success. A compact device that is perfect for use wherever you want, either at home or on the way to work, thanks to its versatility.

Although if you have the iPad Mini 6, you better not update it to avoid possible headaches. More than anything because reports of problems related to the loading of this Apple tablet are appearing when updating to the latest version of the operating system.

Or this is what emerges from the information that the MacRumors colleagues have published and where they indicate that Apple is investigating different reports of users who are having Problems with iPad Mini 6 after updating to 15.5.

From the looks of it, once the update is done, some iPad Mini 6 started to stop . Apple has indicated that it is best to restart the device to fix the problem, but it is not working in many cases.

Why does the iPad Mini 6 stop charging after updating

The company has made it clear that this problem will not be solved by changing the iPad battery, so you are telling your providers and technical services to wait since it is a software problem.

Thus, the only optionTo fix this problem is through a new patch corresponding to the beta version of iPadOS 15.6 that solve this problem. So if you are the owner of an affected iPad Mini after updating to iPadOS 15.5, we are very much afraid that all you can do is be patient and wait for Apple to fix this issue.

Also, We recommend that you leave the tablet turned off if possible until they release the beta that fixes this bug. Mainly because if it runs out of battery, the problem could be greater since you will have to take it to an official SAT to have the equipment updated.

Therefore, now you just have to have a little patience and wait for the Cupertino-based company to solve this problem with the iPad Mini. Keep in mind that it may take a few days or even weeks, since the company has not informed about it, so it is better to keep in mind that the problem of your Apple tablet that does not charge after updating may take time to resolve.

