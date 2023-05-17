Don’t trust Google Bard summaries

It is true that Google Bard manages to access the Internet and make summaries of any url that we indicate, but even to make a summary it can get very messy, so it is not very reliable.

Here is an example that demonstrates it. I ask you to give me a summary of this news, where we mentioned that a group of scientists from a university in China had created a new system to print ceramics in 3D.

I ask Google to do a summary, and this is what it gives me, three options:

No, it’s not the University of California, come on, try again.

No netherlands either. Come on, one last chance.

Cold cold, nothing from Barcelona… it was in China, sorry, Google, I beat you.

As you can see, he has not been able to interpret where the University is from, and that he has three opportunities to do so.

It’s an example of why we still can’t rely on generative AI to do something professional. You can save a lot of time on many things, but you can’t see details well, understand all languages ​​perfectly, or generate 100% accurate content.

It is true that the Internet abounds with texts that do not have reliable information. We also can’t trust any article read on any website, but if we use generative AI to create 100% of our content, even if it’s by summarizing existing content, we’re making a big mistake.