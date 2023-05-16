HomeTech NewsDon’t miss your chance to get a 50-inch TV for $300 this... Don’t miss your chance to get a 50-inch TV for $300 this weekend Tech News FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp onn. 70 class 4k uhd 2160p led roku smart tv hdr.jpg - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Tags4K resolutionAmazon Prime VideoAudio / Videoaudio/video dealscomputerscomputingconsumer electronicsdealsdigital mediaDigital technologyFilm and video technologyInformation and communications technologyMass media technologymultimediaOnn 50-inch 4K TVRokuSmart TVtechnologyTelevisionTV Dealswalmart 2023 Latest articles Tech News Microsoft insists it wants to bring Xbox ‘Quick Resume’ to PC gaming Forward-looking: Quick Resume remains one of the Xbox's most significant advantages... Microsoft Success! Forza Horizon 5 surpasses 30 million players Microsoft may be having a hard time with its recent exclusives, but that doesn't... More like this