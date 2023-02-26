Don’t miss this ridiculous $1,000 saving on a Razer Blade 14 with an RTX 3080

Razer is offering up an absolutely fantastic gaming laptop deal on its stunning Razer Blade 14 model right now, listing the RTX 3080 version for just $1,799 (opens in new tab) – a massive $1,000 off its usual list price.

This particular model is one of our favorite models right now and a regular fixture on our best gaming laptops buyer’s guide. While still on the pricey side, today’s massive price cut actually makes this one a great value option for a high-end machine.

Reasons to buy

Actually good value for a Razer laptop

Powerful RTX 3080 graphics card

Gorgeous design

Compact 14-inch size

Avoid if

You’re on a budget

You want an RTX 4000 card

The Razer Blade 14 is one of the latest models from the premium gaming brand and one that we highly recommend here at TechRadar. We absolutely loved this one when we reviewed it, and, while its price makes it a hard sell for those on a budget, today’s massive discount at Razer goes a long way in offsetting our biggest complaint with this machine.

For context, today’s $1,000-off deal brings it in line with what you’d expect to pay with RTX 3080 gaming laptop deals from other brands so this particular listing is arguably good value…. for a Razer machine at least.

For those who don’t know, Razer gaming laptops feature an absolutely gorgeous all-aluminum uni-body chassis that’s more akin to a high-end MacBook than a gaming laptop. Pair that up with a fantastic display (165Hz, 1440p) and the combination of an RTX 3080, 16GB of RAM, a Ryzen 9 CPU, and a 1TB SSD and you’ve got a machine that not only looks great but has plenty of power to run modern titles.

Now, before we get carried away, know that there are a few drawbacks with this machine that are worth knowing before you commit. First up, this particular listing is on an older machine now and will likely be replaced with a new model carrying an RTX 4000 series card at some point this year. It’s also carrying an older kit of DDR4 RAM that can’t be upgraded since they’re soldered in – a minor quibble but one worth knowing if you’re dead-set on bagging the latest machine.

