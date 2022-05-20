Don’t miss out on the best deals of the week on a new Red Friday

We return, like every Friday, with a new compilation with the best deals of the week on another Red Friday. Here you will find a careful selection of technological products that are on sale and that are, therefore, a good purchase.

I hope you find something you like and/or that is useful to you, and as always I take the opportunity to wish you a good weekend. Without further ado, let’s start.

We start with the pccomponents deals . Through this link you can find a large number of discounted products. There is everything, from components to laptops, through gaming peripherals and much more, so I recommend you take a look calmly.

. Through this link you can find a large number of discounted products. There is everything, from components to laptops, through gaming peripherals and much more, so I recommend you take a look calmly. If you want to renew your gaming peripherals but you have a tight budget, do not miss the Corsair Gaming Bundle 4 in 1, which is reduced to €89.99.

Do you want a gaming chair but you have little budget? Well don’t worry, the Nacon CH-550 is reduced to €119.98.

If you can spend a little more, the Newskill Kitsune Zephyr is a better option than the previous one. is lowered to €149.99.

In case you need to renew your television, you are in luck, you have a lot to choose from in the PcComponentes offers, such as this Samsung QE65Q60AAUXXH 65″ QLED UltraHD 4K, which is reduced to €698.99.

in the PcComponentes offers, such as this Samsung QE65Q60AAUXXH 65″ QLED UltraHD 4K, which is reduced to Amazon also has a careful selection of offers, and we can filter them depending on what we are looking for.

depending on what we are looking for. Crucial P5 Plus CT2000P5PSSD8 2TB SSD is marked down to €238.99.

Do not miss the LG offers on Amazon, there are televisions and sound bars.

If you are looking for a cheap but capable smartphone you are in luck, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is reduced to €199.99.

In case you are looking for a top-of-the-range model but want a good price, do not miss out on the Motorola Edge30 Pro, which is reduced to 599 euros (normally it costs 799 euros).

(normally it costs 799 euros). Xbox Series S is marked down to €289 . You save almost 20 euros compared to the price recommended by Microsoft (299.99 euros).

. You save almost 20 euros compared to the price recommended by Microsoft (299.99 euros). The Intel Core i5-12600K is reduced to 300 euros a fantastic price for one of the best processors out there.

a fantastic price for one of the best processors out there. If you don’t need the integrated GPU you have the Intel Core i5-12600KF at a much more attractive price, 270 euros.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G APU has come down a lot in price, making it a very attractive option. It can be yours for €185.52.

If you don’t need an integrated GPU and want a powerful yet reasonably priced chip you should consider the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, which is on sale at 228.04 euros.

The Ryzen 7 5800X drops in price again, and is at one of the lowest levels I remember, €327.98.

Radeon RX 6600 from XFX downgraded to €356 almost at the minimum recommended price that AMD gave.

almost at the minimum recommended price that AMD gave. Corsair MP600 Pro 1TB downgraded to €159.99 . A high-performance SSD with an integrated heatsink.

. A high-performance SSD with an integrated heatsink. The Corsair K55 RGB is downgraded to €39.99 . Its normal price is 59.99 euros.

. Its normal price is 59.99 euros. We end with the MacBook Pro 2020 with M1 chip downgraded to €1,235. Its normal price is 1,449 euros.

Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.