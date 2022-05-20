Don’t miss out on the best deals of the week on a new Red Friday

We return, like every Friday, with a new compilation with the best deals of the week on another Red Friday. Here you will find a careful selection of technological products that are on sale and that are, therefore, a good purchase.
I hope you find something you like and/or that is useful to you, and as always I take the opportunity to wish you a good weekend. Without further ado, let’s start.
- We start with the pccomponents deals. Through this link you can find a large number of discounted products. There is everything, from components to laptops, through gaming peripherals and much more, so I recommend you take a look calmly.
- If you want to renew your gaming peripherals but you have a tight budget, do not miss the Corsair Gaming Bundle 4 in 1, which is reduced to €89.99.
- Do you want a gaming chair but you have little budget? Well don’t worry, the Nacon CH-550 is reduced to €119.98.
- If you can spend a little more, the Newskill Kitsune Zephyr is a better option than the previous one. is lowered to €149.99.
- In case you need to renew your television, you are in luck, you have a lot to choose from in the PcComponentes offers, such as this Samsung QE65Q60AAUXXH 65″ QLED UltraHD 4K, which is reduced to €698.99.
- Amazon also has a careful selection of offers, and we can filter them depending on what we are looking for.
- Crucial P5 Plus CT2000P5PSSD8 2TB SSD is marked down to €238.99.
- Do not miss the LG offers on Amazon, there are televisions and sound bars.
- If you are looking for a cheap but capable smartphone you are in luck, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is reduced to €199.99.
- In case you are looking for a top-of-the-range model but want a good price, do not miss out on the Motorola Edge30 Pro, which is reduced to 599 euros (normally it costs 799 euros).
- Xbox Series S is marked down to €289. You save almost 20 euros compared to the price recommended by Microsoft (299.99 euros).
- The Intel Core i5-12600K is reduced to 300 eurosa fantastic price for one of the best processors out there.
- If you don’t need the integrated GPU you have the Intel Core i5-12600KF at a much more attractive price, 270 euros.
- The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G APU has come down a lot in price, making it a very attractive option. It can be yours for €185.52.
- If you don’t need an integrated GPU and want a powerful yet reasonably priced chip you should consider the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, which is on sale at 228.04 euros.
- The Ryzen 7 5800X drops in price again, and is at one of the lowest levels I remember, €327.98.
- Radeon RX 6600 from XFX downgraded to €356almost at the minimum recommended price that AMD gave.
- Corsair MP600 Pro 1TB downgraded to €159.99. A high-performance SSD with an integrated heatsink.
- The Corsair K55 RGB is downgraded to €39.99. Its normal price is 59.99 euros.
- We end with the MacBook Pro 2020 with M1 chip downgraded to €1,235. Its normal price is 1,449 euros.
Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.