Don’t miss out on the best deals of the week on a new Red Friday

We go shopping like every to take advantage of the best Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics with the best discounts available and that this week point to the Vuelta al Cole.

Deals on Personal Computers:

Gigabyte G5 Md-51es121sd Intel Core i5-11400H/16GB/512GB SSD/RTX 3050Ti/15.6″ laptop for only 787 euros.

Discover MSI laptops with this selection of offers, from a Modern 15 for 619 euros, to what you want with the Raider and Stealth series for games.

Mid-range ASUS laptops, with the VivoBook from 579 euros.

HP Victus 16-d0054ns Intel Core i5-11400H/16GB/512GB SSD/RTX 3050/16.1″ laptop for 969 euros.

Acer Nitro 5 AN517-41-R5Z7 laptop, (17.3″), FHD, 144Hz, RTX 3070, for 1,595 euros.

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 – All-in-one Desktop Computer 23.8″ screen for 579 euros.

Deeply discounted this gaming laptop ASUS ROG G513IC-HN039 – 15.6″ Full HD Ryzen 7 4800H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB, for 899 euros.

MSI mag Meta S 3SI-019XEU Desktop – Gaming Computer (Ryzen 5 3600, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GTX 1660 Super Aero ITX, for 749 euros.

HP 15S-EQ2090NS AMD Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6″ reduced to 469 euros.

MSI Modern 15 A5M-010XES AMD Ryzen 5 5500U/8 GB/512 GB SSD/15.6″ for 499 euros.

Mobility Offers:

Discover the new Poco M5 and M5s phones from only 169 euros.

Vivo Y72 5G, Smartphone with 8 + 128 GB, 64 MP Main Camera, 5000 mAh Battery, for 229 euros.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini SmartWatch Pink for 70.99 euros.

Folding Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 + Wall Charger 25W Gray 8 GB RAM 128 GB for 1,099.01 euros.

Tablet Apple iPad 2021 10.2″ 64GB WiFi Silver for 354.99 euros.

Blackview Tab9 4G LTE + WiFi tablet with 10.1 » FHD, Android 10, 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 128GB expandable, for 136 euros.

Mobile Apple iPhone 13 256GB Alpine Green Free for 959 euros.

Realme GT Neo 3T Yellow 8 GB RAM 128 GB for 379 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ 64GB Wifi Blue Tablet for 299 euros.

Another reduced tablet is the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 11″ 6/128GB Black for 343.99 euros.

Monitors and televisions:

If you are looking for a good, nice and cheap television, do not miss this selection of offers with dozens of models from the small and basic LCD for only 141 euros to the large OLED ones that have significant discounts of up to 40%.

Samsung S24R35AFHU – 24-inch FHD Monitor, VA Panel, Full HD Resolution, AMD FreeSync, for 109 euros.

Lenovo monitors on sale, from 149 euros.

LG UltraGear 24GN53A-B 23.5″ Full HD 144Hz FreeSync Premium for 129.99 euros.

Acer Nitro KG2 KG272 S 27″ LED IPS FullHD 165Hz FreeSync Premium for 179 euros.

Newskill Icarus RGB IC27QRC 27″ LED QuadHD 165Hz G-Sync Compatible Monitor for 249.99 euros.

Philips B Line 345B1C/00 34″ LED WQHD Curved for 399 euros.

Offers on components:

GPU Sapphire AMD Radeon RX 6700 10GB GDDR6 for 399.89 euros.

MSI Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING Z TRIO 16GB GDDR6 GPU for 799.89 euros.

CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 3.8GHz 8 cores and 16 threads for 328.89 euros.

Gigabyte Z590 AORUS PRO AX motherboard for 169.90 euros.

CPU Intel Core i9-11900K 3.5 Ghz 8 cores and 16 threads for 429.90 euros.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 TRINITY OC LHR 12GB GDDR6X GPU for 899.89 euros.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 3.4GHz Box CPU 8 cores and 16 threads for 290.99 euros.

Corsair runs back-to-school deals on a wide selection of well-priced components, peripherals, and accessories. Do not miss it.

Peripherals and accessories:

Netgear RAX120 Router WiFi 6 Nighthawk AX12 Router, AX6000 WiFi Speed, 5 Gigabit Ports, for 349 euros.

Razer Huntsman V2 (Red Switch) – Optical Gaming Keyboard with virtually no latency, for 181 euros.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse 25600DPI for 94.90 euros.

Newskill Kitsune White Gaming Chair for 139.98 euros.

NVIDIA – Media streaming player, 2 GB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, for 119 euros.

Razer Iskur X Black/Green Gaming Chair reduced to 299 euros.

Corsair K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Cherry Viola for 99.99 euros.

MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight V2 Optical Gaming Mouse RGB 16000DPI for 34.90 euros.

Several:

Wide selection of offers in the «Back to School 2022 of PcComponentes with discounts of up to 45%. Only until Sunday 18. Take advantage!

Amazon Back-to-School Essentials: Textbooks, stationery, backpacks and pencil cases, fashion and accessories, and of course electronics at great prices

