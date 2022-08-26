Don’t miss out on the best deals of the week on a new Red Friday

- Advertisement -

We go shopping like every to take advantage of the best Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics with the best discounts available and that this week point to the Vuelta al Cole.

Deals on Personal Computers:

HP Victus 16-e0101ns AMD Ryzen 7 5800H/16GB/512GB SSD/RTX 3060/16.1″ laptop, for 1059 euros.

Discover the offers on MSI laptops, with a lot of models with good discounts.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57-75M9 Intel Core i7-11800H/16GB/512GB SSD/RTX 3050Ti/15.6″ laptop, for 849 euros.

Lenovo V14 IGL – 14″ FullHD Laptop (Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics Win10 Pro) for 229 euros.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 – 10.5-inch 2-in-1, Pentium Gold 6500Y, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD, for 539 euros.

Take advantage of the laptop and tablet deals at Huawei week.

Discover Acer’s offers on laptops from 199 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go – 14″ Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 laptop, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB, for 379 euros.

Dell Inspiron 15 3501 – 15.6″ FullHD laptop (Intel Core i5-1035G1, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for 449 euros.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gen 6 – 15.6″ FullHD Laptop (Intel Core i3-1115G4, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for 349 euros.

HP 15S-fq2159ns Intel Core i3-1115G4/8GB/256GB SSD/15.6″ laptop for 439 euros.

Mobility Offers:

Motorola Moto G31 Lite 4/128GB Blue Unlocked. A quality entry mobile for only 179 euros.

Samsung – 8.7-inch Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Tablet with Wi-Fi and Android Operating System for 139 euros.

And if you’re looking for the best in Samsung tablets, the Galaxy Tab S8 is also on sale.

OPPO A16s 4/64GB Blue Unlocked Mobile + USB 3.1 Type-C Cable. The same fur as the previous ones for 179 euros.

Xiaomi Pad 5 – 11” Tablet (Wi-Fi, 120Hz 2K+ Screen, 128 GB of Internal Memory, 6 GB of RAM) for 326 euros.

CHUWI Tablet Windows 10 Hi10 GO 6GB RAM 128GB ROM 10.1 Inches 1920 * 1200, for 217 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Bluetooth 40mm Graphite Gray Smartwatch. New smart watch, on sale for 299 euros.

Monitors and televisions:

Save on ASUS monitors, with a dozen models on offer from 149 euros.

Samsung TV UE43AU7105KXXC 43″ LED UltraHD 4K, for 345 euros.

Xiaomi TV P1E 43″ LED UltraHD 4K HDR10, for 244 euros.

Samsung LC27G73TQSRXEN Monitor – 27” WQHD Gaming (2560×1440, VA, QLED) for 449 euros.

Discover the offers on BenQ Monitors.

Offers on components:

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 GAMING OC 12GB GDDR6 Rev 2.0 graphics, for 454 euros.

Nvidia SHIELD TV Pro Console, with Remote Control, Chrome, Black for 196 euros.

PowerColor FIGHTER AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB GDDR6 graphics, for 291 euros.

Corsair Vengeance SODIMM 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 2400MHz CL16 RAM for 128 euros.

Crucial MX500 1TB CT1000MX500SSD1 SATA SSD, for 90 euros.

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 VENTUS 2X OC LHR 12GB GDDR6 graphics, for 469 euros.

SanDisk 128 GB Ultra microSDXC memory card + SD adapter, for only 16 euros.

Peripherals and accessories:

Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Wi-Fi 6 and Alexa voice control (includes controls for the TV), only 39 euros.

Logitech MK295 Wireless Mouse and Keyboard Combo, for 24 euros.

TP-Link TL-MR6400 Router – 4G LTE WiFi Router (Cat 4), speed up to 300 Mpbs, for 72 euros.

HyperX Cloud II – Gaming Headset for PC/PS4/Mac, red, for 64 euros.

Newskill Kitsune White Gaming Chair. Mid-range of quality this chair for 149 euros. You have several color finishes.

Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL. Yellow Switch Backlit Gaming Keyboard with a 36% discount at 69 euros.

Fire TV Cube | Streaming media player with voice control through Alexa and Ultra HD 4K, for 74 euros.

Several:

Amazon Back to School essentials: Textbooks, stationery, backpacks and pencil cases, fashion and accessories, and of course, electronics too.

Wide selection of offers in the «Back to School 2022 of PcComponentes with discounts of up to 45%.

You can find these offers and many more at our leading retailers:

Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.