Don’t miss out on the best deals of the week on a new Red Friday

We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics with the best discounts available, including those that arrive from the PcComponentes Outlet that are still active.
Deals on Personal Computers:
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming laptops on sale, from 721 euros.
- HP 24-cb0000ss AIO – 23.8″ Desktop Computer, All in One, With Wireless Camera, Keyboard and Mouse, for 679 euros.
- HP Victus 16-e0101ns AMD Ryzen 7 5800H/16GB/512GB SSD/RTX 3060/16.1″ laptop, for 1075 euros.
- MSI Creator P50 11TC-004EU Desktop – (Intel Core i5-11400, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD and 1 TB HDD, RTX 3060 AERO ITX, Windows 10 Pro) for 1499 euros.
- Convertible Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ FullHD (AMD Ryzen 7-4700U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics) for 599 euros.
- Acer Chromebook 514 Intel Pentium N4200/4GB/128GB eMMC/14″ Touch + Mouse/Case, for 299 euros.
- MSI Modern 15 A11SB-845ES laptop – 15.6 FHD (1920 x 1080), GeForce MX450, 2 GB GDDR5, 1 TB NVMe PCIe Gen 3 x 4 SSD, for 999 euros.
- Offers on basic Lenovo laptops, from 229 euros.
- Mini PC Windows 11 Pro, 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM, Intel Celeron J4105, for 229 euros.
Monitors and televisions:
- Samsung UE43AU7105KXXC TV, a basic TV from the South Korean giant’s offer, with an LED screen, 4K resolution and a size of 43 inches, for only 329 euros.
- ASUS TUF VG277Q1A Gaming Monitor – 27″ FullHD (1920×1080, VA, 16:9, HDMI x2, DisplayPort, 165 Hz, 1ms, for 199 euros.
- Newskill Icarus monitor with a modern Fast IPS panel, 27 inches diagonal, QHD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels) and a refresh rate of 180 Hz, for 499 euros.
- Offers on AOC monitors from 219 euros.
- Samsung LS32A600UUUXEN Monitor – 32″ QHD (2560 x 1440, VA panel, USB 3.0, 16:9, HDR10, 5ms, 75Hz) for 289 euros.
- TV Xiaomi TV P1E 43″ LED UltraHD 4K HDR10, for 259 euros.
- LG 34WN80C-B monitor – 34-inch UltraWide, 60Hz, 5 ms, 1000:1, 300nit, sRGB 99%, 21:9, HDMI, DisplayPort, for 540 euros.
- Samsung S32BM502 Monitor – 32″ Full HD Smart Monitor (1920 x 1080, VA, Smart TV, HDMI, Bluetooth, AirPlay, Wi-Fi, for 219 euros.
- ASUS VP349CGL gaming monitor with 34 inches, 21:9, UWQHD 3440 x 1440, IPS, HDR-10, USB-C, 100Hz, Adaptive-Sync/FreeSync, 1ms, for 449 euros.
Mobility Offers:
- Motorola Moto g31 mobile (6.4″ Full HD+ OLED screen, Triple 50MP camera, Octa Core processor, 5000 mAH battery, Dual SIM, 4/128 GB, Android 11), for 179 euros.
- Apple iPhone 13 Mini mobile with 512 GB capacity for 906 euros.
- Vivo Y33s 8+128 GB mobile, 50MP Main Camera, 5000 mAh battery, for 209 euros.
- Unlocked Blackview A55 Pro 4G mobile (Helio P22 Octa Core 4GB+64GB, 5MP+13MP Camera, IPS HD+ 6.53”, 4780mAh Battery, Android 11) for 110 euros.
- Apple Watch Series 7 smart watch with GPS + Cellular support, in 41mm size, with red aluminum chassis, reduced in price to 459 euros.
- DOOGEE S86 Pro Rugged Mobile [2022] 8GB + 128GB Free Mobile, 8500mAh Battery, IP68 IP69K against Water and Shocks with Infrared Thermometer, for 223 euros.
- Tablet CHUWI Windows 10 Hi10 GO 6GB RAM 128GB ROM 10.1 Inches 1920 * 1200, for 223 euros.
- HUAWEI MatePad 10.4 New Edition Tablet – 10.4″ FullHD (Wi-Fi 6, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, EMUI 10.0) for 179 euros.
Offers on components:
- Corsair Vengeance SODIMM 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 2933MHz C19 Memory for Laptops/Notebooks, for 136 euros.
- Sabrent 2 TB Rocket Nvme PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 SSD, for 237 euros.
- GPU Sapphire AMD Radeon RX 6700 10GB GDDR6, for 389 euros.
- MicroSD Transcend Flash Memory 128 GB Class 10 UHS-I for 29 euros.
- Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow tower, ATX with steel frame and front grille, including three SP120 fans with eight addressable LEDs, for 75 euros.
- GPU PowerColor FIGHTER AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB GDDR6, for 279 euros.
- MSI MAG B560M MORTAR motherboard, WIFI, M-ATX – LGA 1200 for 11th Generation Intel Core CPUs, for 151 euros.
- MSI GeForce RTX 3060 VENTUS 2X OC LHR 12GB GDDR6 GPU, for 429 euros.
- External Hard Drive 500GB – 2.5″ USB 3.0 for only 33 euros.
- Crucial RAM Memory CT2K32G4DFD832A 64GB (2x32GB) DDR4 3200MHz CL22 (or 2933MHz or 2666MHz) Portable Memory Kit, for 267 euros.
- GPU Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 GAMING OC 12GB GDDR6 Rev 2.0, for 459 euros.
Peripherals and accessories:
- Logitech StreamCam mid-range webcam with video for streaming and recording in Full HD 1080p at 60 frames per second and two microphones for 89 euros.
- Sony WF-1000XM4 high-end wireless headphones with Bluetooth connection, noise cancellation and 6mm drivers for 199 euros.
- Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, RGB LIGHTSYNC, for 124 euros.
- ASUS RT-AX53U basic router for Wi-Fi 6 at a very good price: 60 euros.
Several:
- Video games on offer for various platforms: SIMS4, Assasin`s Creed, Just Dance, Demon Slayer, Jumanji, Resident Evil Village and others.
- Kindle Flash Sale. A promotion with which you can buy several eBooks with up to 80% discount for 24 hours only.
- Philips deals on personal care.
- Lefant F1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Floor Cleaner – 4000Pa Suction, 28 x 6.9cm Super Thin with 600ml Visual Dust Bucket, for only 149 euros.
You can find these offers and many more at our leading retailers:
Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.
