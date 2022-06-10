Don’t miss out on the best deals of the week on a new Red Friday

We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics with the best discounts available, where we include a “Special Headphones” of PcComponentes that you will like if you are looking for them at the best price.

Deals on Personal Computers:

Good discounts at ASUS Week, with a Zenbook, TUF, VivoBook or Chromebook laptop offer.

Deals on HP laptops, Victus, Aero, Pavilion series.

CHUWI 14 Inch LarkBook X 2K Laptop with Intel Celeron N5100 reduced to 339 euros.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15ITL6 Intel Core i3-1115G4/8 GB/256GB SSD/15.6″ laptop, for 439 euros.

HUAWEI MateBook D15 laptop, with Intel Core i5-1155G7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6” screen, reduced to 666 euros.

Discover the offers on DELL, Inspiron, Gaming, XPS and Alienware laptops from 479 euros.

LG Gram 14Z90P-G.AA89B laptop – (14″) IPS WUXGA (Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD), for 1,115 euros.

HP Victus 16-e0090ns AMD Ryzen 7 5800H/16GB/512GB SSD/RTX 3050Ti/16.1″ laptop, for 849 euros.

Acer Aspire 3 A315-23-R90Q AMD Ryzen 7 3700U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6″ laptop, for 499 euros.

HONOR MagicBook X15 laptop, 15.6″ FullHD (Intel Core i3-10110U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) with a good discount at 449 euros.

14-inch Jumper Laptop, FHD, 12GB DDR4 256GB SSD, Intel Celeron, for 259 euros.

Minisforum Mini PC with Core i5-1135G7 | 16GB RAM 512GB SSD | for 560 euros.

Mobility Offers:

This week we have updated our Tablet Guide and there you can find a good number of models on sale at all prices.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphone with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage reduced to 239 euros.

The POCO F3 5G mobile – 6+128GB, 6.67” 120 Hz AMOLED, is reduced to 299 euros.

Discounts on realme mobiles, with the 8 series at 209 euros.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE 6/128GB Blue Free is priced at 279 euros.

Amazfit smart watches on sale, from only 36 euros.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro mobile – 6+128GB, 6.67” 120Hz screen – is reduced to 329 euros.

Smartphone TCL 20 R 5G 128GB – 6.52″, MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, 4GB/128GB, for only 149 euros.

The Samsung M13 smartphone has a 25% discount and stays for only 159 euros.

Peripherals and accessories:

PcComponentes has a campaign underway “Special Headphones” where you can find gaming, sports, true wireless or bluetooth models at the best price. You have everything and from all manufacturers at a very good price. Take advantage of the end!

Just yesterday we updated our Gaming Keyboard Guide and there you have a few models on offer.

Offers on Trust Gaming Accessories, with headphones, speakers, mice, keyboards at a good price.

Hori Racing Wheel Apex PS5/PS4/PC steering wheel, for 97 euros.

Offers on components:

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 GAMING OC 12GB GDDR6 Rev 2.0 graphics card, for 459 euros.

MSI GeForce RTX 3050 VENTUS 2X OC 8GB GDDR6 graphics card, for 339 euros.

SSD Samsung 980 SSD 500GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2, for only 54 euros.

Intel Core i9-12900KS 5.5 GHz CPU, for 799 euros.

Corsair Vengeance Pro RGB RAM – 8 GB (1 x 8 GB) DDR4 3200 module, for 53 euros.

MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 2X OC LHR 8GB GDDR6 graphics card, for 639 euros.

SSD Samsung 870 EVO 2.5″ 500GB SATA3 Black, for 64 euros.

XFX Speedster SWFT 210 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 8GB GDDR6 graphics, for 399 euros.

Offers on ASUS motherboards, from modest B550 to impressive Z690. Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC V2 LHR 10GB GDDR6X

Monitors and televisions:

Samsung Odyssey G3A LS27AG302NU monitor, VA, Full HD resolution, AMD FreeSync Premium, for 179 euros.

LG 27UP600-W Monitor – 27″ 4K UHD (3840×2160, 60Hz, 5 ms, 1000:1, 400nit, DCI-P3 95%) reduced to 281 euros.

Samsung TV UE65AU9005KXXC 65″ LED UltraHD 4K, for 639 euros.

Gigabyte G34WQC A 34″ Edge LED UQHD 144Hz Curved Monitor, for 390 euros.

LG 32LM6370PLA 32″ LED FullHD HDR10 TV, for 259 euros.

AOC 24B1H 23.6″ LED FullHD Matte Monitor, for 119 euros.

MSI Optix G242 23.8″ LED IPS FullHD 144Hz G-Sync Compatible monitor, for 188 euros.

Philips 58PUS8536/12 58″ LED UltraHD 4K HDR10+ TV, for 669 euros.

Several:

Offers on TP-Link: Connectivity and Smart Home.

Discounts on Google Nest Smart Home products, thermostats, doorbells or Wi-Fi devices.

Offers on intelligent iRobot Roomba cleaning robots, from 189 euros.

Braun discounts for personal care. They have everything you are looking for.

