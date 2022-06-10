Don’t miss out on the best deals of the week on a new Red Friday

We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics with the best discounts available, where we include a “Special Headphones” of PcComponentes that you will like if you are looking for them at the best price.
Deals on Personal Computers:
- Good discounts at ASUS Week, with a Zenbook, TUF, VivoBook or Chromebook laptop offer.
- Deals on HP laptops, Victus, Aero, Pavilion series.
- CHUWI 14 Inch LarkBook X 2K Laptop with Intel Celeron N5100 reduced to 339 euros.
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15ITL6 Intel Core i3-1115G4/8 GB/256GB SSD/15.6″ laptop, for 439 euros.
- HUAWEI MateBook D15 laptop, with Intel Core i5-1155G7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6” screen, reduced to 666 euros.
- Discover the offers on DELL, Inspiron, Gaming, XPS and Alienware laptops from 479 euros.
- LG Gram 14Z90P-G.AA89B laptop – (14″) IPS WUXGA (Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD), for 1,115 euros.
- HP Victus 16-e0090ns AMD Ryzen 7 5800H/16GB/512GB SSD/RTX 3050Ti/16.1″ laptop, for 849 euros.
- Acer Aspire 3 A315-23-R90Q AMD Ryzen 7 3700U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6″ laptop, for 499 euros.
- HONOR MagicBook X15 laptop, 15.6″ FullHD (Intel Core i3-10110U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) with a good discount at 449 euros.
- 14-inch Jumper Laptop, FHD, 12GB DDR4 256GB SSD, Intel Celeron, for 259 euros.
- Minisforum Mini PC with Core i5-1135G7 | 16GB RAM 512GB SSD | for 560 euros.
Mobility Offers:
- This week we have updated our Tablet Guide and there you can find a good number of models on sale at all prices.
- Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphone with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage reduced to 239 euros.
- The POCO F3 5G mobile – 6+128GB, 6.67” 120 Hz AMOLED, is reduced to 299 euros.
- Discounts on realme mobiles, with the 8 series at 209 euros.
- The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE 6/128GB Blue Free is priced at 279 euros.
- Amazfit smart watches on sale, from only 36 euros.
- The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro mobile – 6+128GB, 6.67” 120Hz screen – is reduced to 329 euros.
- Smartphone TCL 20 R 5G 128GB – 6.52″, MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, 4GB/128GB, for only 149 euros.
- The Samsung M13 smartphone has a 25% discount and stays for only 159 euros.
Peripherals and accessories:
- PcComponentes has a campaign underway “Special Headphones” where you can find gaming, sports, true wireless or bluetooth models at the best price. You have everything and from all manufacturers at a very good price. Take advantage of the end!
- Just yesterday we updated our Gaming Keyboard Guide and there you have a few models on offer.
- Offers on Trust Gaming Accessories, with headphones, speakers, mice, keyboards at a good price.
- Hori Racing Wheel Apex PS5/PS4/PC steering wheel, for 97 euros.
Offers on components:
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 GAMING OC 12GB GDDR6 Rev 2.0 graphics card, for 459 euros.
- MSI GeForce RTX 3050 VENTUS 2X OC 8GB GDDR6 graphics card, for 339 euros.
- SSD Samsung 980 SSD 500GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2, for only 54 euros.
- Intel Core i9-12900KS 5.5 GHz CPU, for 799 euros.
- Corsair Vengeance Pro RGB RAM – 8 GB (1 x 8 GB) DDR4 3200 module, for 53 euros.
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 2X OC LHR 8GB GDDR6 graphics card, for 639 euros.
- SSD Samsung 870 EVO 2.5″ 500GB SATA3 Black, for 64 euros.
- XFX Speedster SWFT 210 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 8GB GDDR6 graphics, for 399 euros.
- Offers on ASUS motherboards, from modest B550 to impressive Z690. Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC V2 LHR 10GB GDDR6X
Monitors and televisions:
- Samsung Odyssey G3A LS27AG302NU monitor, VA, Full HD resolution, AMD FreeSync Premium, for 179 euros.
- LG 27UP600-W Monitor – 27″ 4K UHD (3840×2160, 60Hz, 5 ms, 1000:1, 400nit, DCI-P3 95%) reduced to 281 euros.
- Samsung TV UE65AU9005KXXC 65″ LED UltraHD 4K, for 639 euros.
- Gigabyte G34WQC A 34″ Edge LED UQHD 144Hz Curved Monitor, for 390 euros.
- LG 32LM6370PLA 32″ LED FullHD HDR10 TV, for 259 euros.
- AOC 24B1H 23.6″ LED FullHD Matte Monitor, for 119 euros.
- MSI Optix G242 23.8″ LED IPS FullHD 144Hz G-Sync Compatible monitor, for 188 euros.
- Philips 58PUS8536/12 58″ LED UltraHD 4K HDR10+ TV, for 669 euros.
Several:
- Offers on TP-Link: Connectivity and Smart Home.
- Discounts on Google Nest Smart Home products, thermostats, doorbells or Wi-Fi devices.
- Offers on intelligent iRobot Roomba cleaning robots, from 189 euros.
- Braun discounts for personal care. They have everything you are looking for.
You can find these offers and many more at our leading retailers:
Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.