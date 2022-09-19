HomeTech NewsMobileDon't like the new Search button on the iOS 16 home screen?...

Don’t like the new Search button on the iOS 16 home screen? so you can remove it

Tech NewsMobile

Published on

By Abraham
buscar.jpg
buscar.jpg
- Advertisement -

One of the changes thatscreen/"> iOS 16 has introduced is a new “searchbutton on the home screen. However, this button is not necessary, as opening the Search menu is as simple as dragging the screen down.

You may not know how to get rid of this button, but it really is very simple.

How to remove search button from home screen in iOS 16

(1) In Settings, open the Home Screen section.

- Advertisement -

(2) When you are there, click on the section Show on home screenunder Search so that it is off (grayed out).

IQOO Z5 5G, a powerful mid-range with a heart attack fast charge

(3) Go back to your home screen, and you will find that the search button has disappeared and has been replaced by the dots that represent the available home screens as before.

- Advertisement -

Remember that if you want to access search while on the home screen, you can still swipe down anywhere to activate the search box.


- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

How to use Shazam with Spotify to keep your playlists up to date

One of the applications that allows you to discover music with excellent quality...
Latest news

Porsche IPO poses two hurdles for investors

Valuation depends on what Ferrari's success can mimic, and the discount for its complex...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Developers

“GTA 6”: Hacker leaks alleged gameplay scenes

© 2021 voonze.com.