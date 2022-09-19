Don’t like the new Search button on the iOS 16 home screen? so you can remove it

- Advertisement -

One of the changes thatscreen/"> iOS 16 has introduced is a new “ ” on the home screen. However, this button is not necessary, as opening the Search menu is as simple as dragging the screen down.

You may not know how to get rid of this button, but it really is very simple.

How to search button from home screen in iOS 16

(1) In Settings, open the Home Screen section.

(2) When you are there, click on the section Show on home screenunder Search so that it is off (grayed out).

(3) Go back to your home screen, and you will find that the search button has disappeared and has been replaced by the dots that represent the available home screens as before.

Remember that if you want to access search while on the home screen, you can still swipe down anywhere to activate the search box.



