Don’t like the new look of Gmail? So you can go back to the old

The new design is a reality for everyone. And, the truth is that there are improvements in what has to do with the usability of the interface and the appearance of the web version. But, perhaps, you are one of those who do not like what the company’s email client looks like now. If this is your case, we will show you how to go back to the previous one. Some of the improvements that come with the revision of the design of Gmail is the possibility of a left panel where it is possible to find shortcuts to many functions that Google offers, such as mail, its chat client and even Spaces. In addition, the usual buttons for use have a new distribution that, in principle, seeks to make them more accessible and closer to the most intense areas of heat in customer use. Aesthetically, the new design has clear signs of Material You, such as offering rounded finishes on all sides and a central space of great visual importance so that nothing is lost in a review. Additionally, there is also a new search that is much more effective and is kept in a prominent place in the user interface. Change to the old Gmail design The new doesn’t have to be liked by everyone, and this is something that can happen to you with the new design of Google mail (in its web version). The point is that the Mountain View company has a way to go back without noticing anything related to the client’s operation (including the new search, which maintains the advanced option). You have to do the following to get it: Enter the Gmail client in the browser you use (you may have to enter your credentials). Now in the upper right area you will find an icon called Settings and that you must press. At this point, you will see the Quick Settings window, and among the available possibilities, there is one called Go back to the previous view of Gmail. Just tap on it, and the transformation is automatic. Done this, you are done. Obviously, then activate the new one again by following the same steps and finding the change option in the same place as the one you used to go back. Of course, sooner or later, Google will decide that the design of Gmail for everyone is the one that began to be deployed massively yesterday. And, at this moment, you will have no choice but to jump through hoops. It is what it is. >