Don’t like Samsung’s Bixby? So you can disable it on the Galaxy

Although the voice assistant works well Samsung Bixby, you may want to disable its operation on the Galaxy device you have. This is completely possible, so you can get it without difficulty and without having to resort to a third-party application and without unprotecting the terminal in question.

The button that is generally used in the Samsung Galaxy to access Bixby Voice is the power button, and this can be frustrating for some, since they do not want this element to have said functionality. Luckily, the Korean company has thought about it, and allows you to set a different configuration in the settings. We show you how to do this quickly and without any associated risk for your phone or tablet.

How to disable the use of the Bixby assistant on your Samsung

The steps that we are going to indicate are the ones that work in the models that go from the range Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy S20 onwards, which are the most common on the market today. These include the necessary tools so that you can completely forget about the Korean company’s voice assistant, and the steps you have to take are the ones listed below:

The first thing you have to do is be on the main screen of the terminal, where you see the Android desktop. There, swipe down from the top of the panel.

Now, go to the icon that has the usual image of turning on and off technological devices. This is called the Power menu.

Look for the Side Button Settings option in the power menu at the bottom. Now select Open Application from the options that you can see.

Tap the gear-shaped icon, and there you can choose the action to take that will replace Bixby when you double-tap the side button. You can, for example, switch to Off directly.

Once this is done, you have finished and the Samsung assistant will no longer appear where it was before.

As you can see, everything is very simple and, furthermore, you can reverse the configuration change you have made. In this way, if you want Bixby voice assistant to open normally, you can set this setting again. The fact is that the option of forgetting it, at least for a while, is completely possible and you do not assume any risk for it. And this is sure to be of great help to more than one.

