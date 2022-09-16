Don’t let anyone know what you’re doing: Google Chrome lets you lock incognito with your fingerprint

Incognito windows in browsers they can be used for multiple purposes, we don’t want to judge anyone, but until now they had all had something in common: they were too unprotected. In for Android, for example, we even have a message in the notification bar indicating that we have one open. And anyone can access it.

That seems to be changing according to the code that has been found inserted, although disabled for now, in the latest version of Chrome for Android. A code indicating that is already testing to include additional protection for incognito windows, something that was already glimpsed last year but that is now fully implemented. Additional protection with .

Confirm it’s you before I let you see the secret content

Biometric identification has been a de facto standard in the Android world for some time now, and it’s time for applications as popular as Google Chrome to take advantage of it. The most popular Android browser has been slow, however, to get on this trend because fingerprint protection to access certain parts of some applications takes years between us. But it looks like it’s almost here.

As they have detected in 9to5Google through the code of the latest version of Chrome for Android, the app already hides a code to activate fingerprint verification to access incognito windows. Not to open them, mind you, but to access them once we have moved on to something else. Therefore, Chrome will ask us for this authentication if we have gone on to use another application and now we want to return to the incognito window in question. An operation that makes a lot of sense.

In the case of returning with this protection active, Chrome will show us a black window with the incognito browsing logo in the center and will wait for us to click on ‘Unblock incognito’. Once we do, it will ask us to put our finger on the fingerprint reader to verify our identity and thus allow us to view the private content during this session. When you switch apps, the incognito window will be automatically protected again. Unless we close it, of course.

For now this protected incognito browsing remains disabled even though the perfectly working code is already implemented in the same. It seems a matter of time before Google decides to give the green light to the new functionality and that it appears in the ‘Privacy and security’ section of Chrome settings. Right between secure connections and access to payment methods.

Via | 9to5Google