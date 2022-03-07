Don’t let anyone bother you on Facebook: this is how you can block users

Surely there are some users on Facebook who do not let you navigate calmly when you review the posts on the social network. Whether it’s because they message you or because they constantly tag you in their posts. There is a simple way to end this: block them so they stop bothering you. Everything necessary to do this is included in the social network itself, so it is not at all complex to achieve the objective we are talking about. Of course, you must bear in mind that when you do this there are some associated consequences, such as the contact in question disappearing from your list of friends. But, this is possibly the least of the problems if necessary, right? Steps to take to block contacts on Facebook We recommend that you use the Facebook browser client to follow the instructions below (but the application for mobile devices also allows users to be blocked). What you have to do is the following: Access your Facebook profile as usual with your credentials. Now what you have to do is locate the contact you want to block, for which you can use the search box in the area top of the screen (opened by clicking on the magnifying glass icon on the left). Write their name and click on their profile. The information of the person in question appears on the screen and, at this moment, you have to look in the right area for an icon that has three dots as an image and a contextual menu will then be displayed. Enter the options that appear you have to select the last one called Block and then confirm that it is what you want to do. You will have finished. As you have seen, it is not at all complicated to achieve the desired objective on Facebook and, luckily, if you have made a mistake or want to change what you have done, you can achieve it, since the process is completely reversible. How to remove the block from a user The steps to do this and remove the block from an acquaintance are as follows: Enter Facebook as usual and select the menu in the upper right area in the form of a hamburger on your mobile or with several points in the browser version. Now, among the options that appear, you must choose Blocked in the Audience and visibility section. In the list that appears, select the contact in question and, by pressing the desired one, you must use the Unblock button. >