Don’t know how to create reminders from your Windows 11 computer? Learn to do it easily

There are many tools that we can find in Windows 11 and that not everyone knowsand therefore this time we will focus on the reminders section.

In case you didn’t know, there is an app called Microsoft ToDo which serves, among many other things, to carry out remindersand the best thing is that you can find this app installed on your computer and it’s totally free.

Well, although there are several things that you can do from this Microsoft To Do app, the reality is that the reminders are one of the least known and used functionswhich literally come notifications that reach your computer at the time you set the reminder.

So if you spend a lot of time on the computer and you need to have smart reminders to help you to concentrate or simply function as an alarmyou can do it this way from Microsoft To Do.

How to create reminders on your computer with Microsoft To Do

As we already mentioned, this app It should be installed natively on your computer.although if this is not the case, you can simply download it from the Microsoft Store through this link.

Making this clear and assuming that you already have Microsoft To Do on your PC, the first thing you should do is open it and click on the planned, who is located in the bar on the left. Once inside, you will see that if you start writing, the box shown at the bottom of the screen will be filled in

For this point, you should write the title or the content of your task and then decide which option you prefer: choose a due date, make a reminder itself, or finally repeat the task. As for the first, it is represented by a calendar icon and there you can choose the date for the task in question.

As for the second alternative, this has been the one that really interests us and it is about the reminders, who they are being the option of the alarm clock symbol and that, by clicking there, you can select any of the default options that are shown to you or you can also click on Choose a date and timeto customize the function to your liking.

Finally, you can also click on the function Repeat for the computer to show you daily task remindersin working days, monthly, annually or also personalized.