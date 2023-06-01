Don’t know how Instagram recommendations work? The social network explains it

Once again, has tried to explain how its recommendations work in an attempt to clear up “misconceptions” about how the app’s algorithm works and whether the company engages in “shadow blocking” of certain creators. In a new blog post from the company, Adam Mosseri offers some detailed guidance on how the app classifies content. The post states that “Instagram doesn’t have a singular algorithm that monitors what people see or don’t see on the app. Instead, it says there are multiple algorithms and rating systems that support different aspects of the app, like Explore, Reels, Stories, and Search each use a variety of signals to determine how content ranks for each user, for example, the order of posts in a main feed is determined based on past activity as well as previous interactions with the person who made each post.Similarly, Stories posts take into account viewing history, as well as “closeness” or “how likely you are connected as friends or family.” , recommendations in Explore are largely based on “posts you’ve liked, saved, shared, and commented on in the past,” but are more likely to come from accounts you’ve never interacted with. Shadow blocking, also explained by Instagram One of the most interesting sections of the Instagram blog post is the one that what has come to be called “shadow blocking.” Mosseri notes that there is no universal definition, but acknowledges that many creators “use the term to imply that a user’s account or content is limited or hidden without clear explanation or justification.” And he says the company is working to increase transparency in cases where there is a block on app recommendations. Specifically, he highlights the app’s “status” feature, which can alert users if one of their posts or account is deemed “ineligible” for recommendations. The feature also offers an appeals process. While this isn’t the first time Instagram has addressed this issue, which has been the subject of much speculation and conspiracy theories over the years, there has been a notable shift in the way the company talks about “blocking on the shadow”. Other news that matters He added that Instagram is testing “new notifications to help creators understand when the reach of their reels may be limited due to a watermark” (the company has tried to discourage users from posting posts from TikTok recycled in Reels for years). While some creators may still find these explanations unsatisfactory, they do make it somewhat clearer how algorithmic recommendations work on Instagram. Although the app introduced an optional chronological feed, Mark Zuckerberg has said his goal is to transform Instagram and Facebook into a “discovery engine” more focused on recommendations than posts from friends. >