Donations to people in extreme poverty, here you can do it

It’s hard to imagine what it’s like to wake up in the morning with nothing to eat, no fixed roof, no income, and no people who can help you get out of that situation.

There are many people in the world who survive with remains, who want above all to have food and shelter, as if it were a luxury.

- Advertisement -

There are many NGOs to help these people, but in most cases there is enormous mistrust about where the money we donate goes, which is why it is important to find out about alternatives that can send donations to the right place.

That is where givedirectly.org appears, a website that was created so that the money we donate goes directly to the person who needs it most.

It is a project created by Harris Roberts that allows donors to send money directly to the world’s poorest, with no strings attached. These are its characteristics:

– We can each donate $40 per month to lift a family above the extreme poverty line and enable them to meet their basic needs.

– The person we match with will receive monthly transfers delivered through mobile money, without intermediaries.

– We will receive updates every few months on how they spend your donation and its impact on your life.

- Advertisement -

Donors are currently being matched with families in Maryland, Liberia, one of the poorest regions in Africa. 80% of the people there live on less than a dollar a day, and it is too remote a place for most aid groups to reach.

Direct giving is proven to be an effective way to help people in poverty, allowing people to invest in their own unique needs and goals, whether it’s starting a business, building a home, or paying for their school tuition. their children.

GivDirectly donors have sent more than $580 million to more than 1.3 million people in 11 countries, and GiveDirectly was the fastest-growing nonprofit in the world in 2020, according to Forbes.

- Advertisement -

I have already updated the post Options to receive donations online including this option.