Donald Trump returns to Facebook and Instagram

Former President Donald Trump during a campaign event, Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Goal lifted the veto in force since January 2021 on the social networks of Facebook and Instagram of donald trump, the former president of USA who He allowed the organization to return to continue his presidential campaign.

However, after that decision, candidate Donald Trump has not given the first statements for the 2024 presidential elections. Nor has he done so on his Twitter account. Twitter which was also returned.

The restitution of the tycoon’s accounts comes weeks after Meta announced that it would restore the former president’s access after a two-year ban following his comments before, during and after the inauguration. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Before his departure from social networks, Trump’s profiles were active accounts, in which they uploaded content about his presidential race, and some videos where they showed his speeches when he was president of USA.

Currently, the candidate for the upcoming presidential elections has a total of 34 million in Facebook and in your account Instagram @realdonaldtrump it has a total of 24.3 million. However, the account with the most followers is Twitter, with a total of 87.6 million.

Twitter, reinstated his account after a vote launched by his owner, Elon Musk, in the middle of last November. Since then, Trump has remained silent on said network. The last message from him is still one from January 8, 2021, prior to his suspension. The same year in which he was last published on the Meta networks.

The Instagram account for US President Donald Trump on a smartphone arranged in Arlington, Virginia, US, on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said that the current block on Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts will be extended indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

TruthSocial

One of the announcements made by the former president after leaving the Meta applications was the creation of his own social network, “TruthSocial”, of which it is the main shareholder. This app belongs to Trump Media & Technology Groupof which Trump is president and founder.

One of the president’s main rules is that all messages have to be uploaded first on this social network, and after a few hours he will be able to replicate them in other applications, this without him, Truth, would lose all value, since he is the main influencer

However, despite being one of the most important creators on the network, he only has a total of five million followers, for which he asked through a letter to return to the other applications, where he had a greater reach, thanks to his followers. that he acquired throughout his life.

The Facebook account for US President Donald Trump on a laptop computer arranged in Arlington, Virginia, US, on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said that the current block on Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts will be extended indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks.

Why did he return to the Meta networks?

Meta had indefinitely suspended the then-president’s Facebook and Instagram accounts after what happened in 2021. Faced with this, the Supervisory Board, a body of independent experts, confirmed the decision, but warned of its indefinite nature and the lack of clear criteria. about when their networks would be restored.

For this reason, the owner of Instagram and Facebook, imposed a temporary suspension of two years from the date, and indicated that before making any decision on whether to lift it or not, it would assess whether the risk to public safety had decreased.

“The suspension was an extraordinary decision taken in extraordinary circumstances (…) Now that the period of the suspension has expired, the question is not whether we decide to restore Mr. Trump’s accounts, but whether circumstances continue to exist so extraordinary that an extension is justified. the suspension beyond the original two-year period,” he said. Nick Clegg, Head of Global Affairs at Meta.

And now, faced with this decision, Donald Trump will be constantly monitored, regarding how he is going to use these social networks, and what he is going to publish there and infringing the rules again, the company will take action on the matter.