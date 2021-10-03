Donald Trump initiates a new lawsuit to return to Twitter

Far from closing this story, former President Donald Trump has once again filed a new lawsuit in Florida to try to permanently restore his Twitter account, arguing that the ban not only violates his First Amendment rights, but also a new law signed earlier this year in this state.

Passed in May of this year (later blocked and not yet in effect) this state law would expressly prevent social media from denouncing politicians, establishing fines to companies of up to $ 250,000 a day for account takedowns involving candidates for public office, even allowing residents to sue companies if they feel they have been treated “unfairly”.

Although perhaps more interesting is the fact that it would require have social media companies detail how bans are decided and they consistently enforce their policies. Something that could actually turn against Trump himself.

And the fact is that the former president’s demand presents many arguments already seen previously, such as the fact that Twitter is «an important avenue of public discourse that exercises a degree of power and control on political discourse in this country that is immeasurable, historically unprecedented and deeply dangerous for open democratic debate«.

Although the ban on his account on Twitter, as well as on other platforms such as Facebook or Snapchat, comes from the numerous controversial posts that were not only used to intimidate political opponents and announce personnel changes (before those involved knew it) But because it also shared a constant stream of misinformation, racist content, and encouraged violence.

In fact, it was finally these last topics that led to the final expulsion of the former president on Twitter and Facebook, labeling many of his tweets as potentially misleading, especially around COVID-19 and election results, as well as your messages from encouragement to the attempted insurrection and assault on the Capitol during the transfer of powers.

Although at the moment it seems that the chances of us seeing Trump again on these social networks still seem very low, it is still too early to know what his strategy is