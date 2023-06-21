HomeTech NewsDonald Triplett, the 1st person diagnosed with autism, dies at 89

Donald Triplett, the 1st person diagnosed with autism, dies at 89

Tech News
1682768822 abc news default 2000x2000 update 16x9 992.jpg
1682768822 abc news default 2000x2000 update 16x9 992.jpg
- Advertisement -

The Mississippi man known as “Case 1,” the first person to be diagnosed with autism, has died

FOREST, Miss. — The Mississippi man known as “Case 1,” the first person to be diagnosed with autism, has died.

Donald G. Triplett was the subject of a book titled “In a Different Key,” a PBS documentary film, BBC news magazine installment and countless medical journal articles.

- Advertisement -

But to employees at the Bank of Forest, in a small city about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Jackson, he was simply “Don,” WLBT-TV reported.

Triplett died Thursday, confirmed Lesa Davis, the bank’s senior vice president. He was 89.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Pro +, camera specifications appear on the net

Triplett worked for 65 years at the bank where his father Beamon Triplett was a primary shareholder.

“Don was a remarkable individual,” CEO Allen Breland said of Triplett, who was known as a fiercely independent savant. “And he kept things interesting.”

- Advertisement -

Triplett, a 1958 graduate of Millsaps College, enjoyed golf and travel and was frequently flying to exotic locales, Breland said.

“He was in his own world, but if you gave him two, three-digit numbers, he could multiply them faster than you could get the answer on a calculator,” he told the television station.

Triplett’s autism diagnosis arose from a detailed 22-page letter sent to a Johns Hopkins researcher in Baltimore containing telling observations by his parents about his aptitudes and behavior. The letter remains a primary reference document for those who study the disorder.

- Advertisement -

Oliver Triplett, Triplett’s nephew, told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate that his uncle’s story offers hope to parents of children who are different.

“They can see Don and a community who embraced him,” he said. “As a whole, Forest encouraged him and accepted him. It gives people who have children on different levels of the spectrum hope that their children can live happy and full lives.”

Funeral services for Triplett will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Forest Presbyterian Church.

Fine sensors developed by butterflies and toy drones

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

YouTube delves into the world of e-commerce with a live shopping channel in Korea

YouTube is expanding its services to delve into the world of e-commerce. They...
Apple

Mac Pro with Apple’s M2 Ultra: confirmations and some surprises from the iFixit teardown

After the Mac Studio, the usual "teardown" has arrived for Apple's new Mac Pro,...

More like this

X