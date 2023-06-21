Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery feature delivers pizzas nearly anywhere

- Advertisement -

As a result, all you need to do is simply drop a pin of your location in Google Maps from within Domino’s mobile app to receive your order. From there, you’ll be able to track drivers’ GPS locations, check wait times, and receive text updates about your order.

Sadly, though, you can’t get your pizza delivered straight to your beach chair. That’s because you’ll have to meet your driver wherever the app deems the best pickup spot for them to pull over their vehicle. There are some other caveats, too. You’ll only have four minutes to meet your driver — so good luck getting your pizza in time if your hiking trail or campsite isn’t close to a street. Plus, the drop-off spot must be within a store’s delivery zone.

All you need to do is drop a pin in Google Maps from within Domino’s mobile app to get pizza delivered. Image: Domino’s - Advertisement -

The new “Pinpoint Delivery” option builds on Domino’s Hotspots feature. Launched in 2018, the feature allowed Domino’s to deliver to outdoor areas like stadiums but still required the address of a nearby “Domino’s Hotspot” outdoor pizza delivery location.

Most recently, in April, Domino’s announced support for Apple CarPlay, which allows drivers to now easily order pizza by clicking on the Domino’s app on their car’s infotainment screen. iPhone 14 Plus surpasses 13 Mini, but sales of the iPhone 14 line show a drop

“Where we’ve actually lost a lot of traction on the delivery business is the frequency of transactions,” Dominino’s chief financial officer, Sandeep Reddy, said at the Oppenheimer Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference last week. “The delivery customer tends to be very interested in convenience, not as much value-oriented.”

As pandemic restrictions ease, Domino’s isn’t the only restaurant watching delivery orders decline, however. According to market research firm Circana, restaurant delivery orders dropped 8 percent compared to May 2022.