5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsDOJ Rejects Trump's Absolute Immunity Claim From Capitol Riot Lawsuits

DOJ Rejects Trump’s Absolute Immunity Claim From Capitol Riot Lawsuits

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
63e51c5327e5db0018eee863.jpeg
63e51c5327e5db0018eee863.jpeg
- Advertisement -
  • The DOJ refused to back Trump’s claim that he is absolutely immune from civil suits related to the Capitol riot.
  • It asked a federal appeals court to “reject that categorical argument.”
  • Trump’s speech before the riot “would not be within the outer perimeter of the Office of the President of the United States,” the DOJ said.
- Advertisement -

The US Justice Department said in a court filing Thursday that it does not support former President Donald Trump’s claim that he is absolutely immune from lawsuits seeking to hold him accountable for the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

In the US’s view, “such incitement of imminent private violence would not be within the outer perimeter of the Office of the President of the United States,” the DOJ said in its 32-page filing.

Saints Row The Third Remastered, analysis

Trump’s legal team asked a federal appeals court last year to overturn a lower court ruling that he could be held liable in civil lawsuits connected to the Capitol siege.

“To deny a President immunity from civil damages is no small step. The court well understands the gravity of its decision,” US District Judge Amit Mehta wrote in his initial ruling. “But the alleged facts of this case are without precedent, and the court believes that its decision is consistent with the purposes behind such immunity.”

- Advertisement -

In appealing Mehta’s ruling, Trump’s lawyers said that the “underlying factual dispute regarding the January 6, 2021, violence at the Capitol arouses the passions of many Americans, including members of the bench and bar.”

“Consequently, it is especially important to avoid allowing the judicial department to pass judgment on the political statements and discourse of the President of the United States,” they added.

The DOJ said in its Thursday filing that Trump’s appeal did not challenge the district court’s conclusion “that the complaints plausibly allege that his speech instigated the attack on the Capitol.”

- Advertisement -

“Instead, his briefs advance only a single, categorical argument: A President is always immune from any civil suits based on his ‘speech on matters of public concern’ … even if that speech also constitutes incitement to imminent private violence. The United States respectfully submits that the Court should reject that categorical argument.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Free game alert! Rise of Industry on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store released this Thursday (2) to users of the platform the...
Tech News

Police drones, and the Supreme Court’s web cases

In the skies above Chula Vista, California, where the police department runs a...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.