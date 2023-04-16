DOGE & SHIB are trending on the Crypto Market

DOGE recently witnessed a remarkable turnaround, getting on the bullish side after an unimpressive year. While that is a good sign, we will show you why you should consider TAMA, IMPT, D2T, and RIA. These eco-friendly utility coins might have better-sustained growth than the meme coins.

That aside, Elon Musk’s recent acquisition of Twitter might have triggered the surge in demand for DOGE. Others might point to its current 400 million tokens moving to Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange. Nevertheless, the currency has grown significantly between October 27 and November 1.

- Advertisement -

>>>Buy Meme Coins Here<<<

About the Trending Meme Coins

DOGE’s recent bullish run called for massive investments from those seeking to cash out before it ends. While the crypto market is a highly volatile one, we can credit certain events for this price surge, including:

The coin recorded 100% gains in October. That led to massive purchases by whale investors.

Elon Musk’s recent takeover of Twitter at $44 billion.

Price recovery after the FTX crash

The last straw may have been Dogechain’s announcement of its future roadmap. With such heavyweight events, it is unsurprising that the crypto will rally and shoot its price.

In October, SHIB claimed the most trending meme coin title on CoinMarketCap. Coinbase also recorded a 211% increase in the crypto’s trading volume.

- Advertisement -

Although SHIB’s performance hasn’t been as stellar as DOGE’s, it is still worth checking out. The recently announced plans for the upcoming SHIB: The Metaverse WAGMI Temple have also contributed to its publicity. WAGMI stands for We’re All Gonna Make It, a pretty intriguing name.

Shiba Inu aspired to be the Ethereum-based alternative to Dogecoin. Although still priced below the latter, it has some interesting stats. It supports the Shibaswap, an exchange, and an NFT art incubator.

TAMA is a recently launched meme coin and the native token of the Tamaverse. As expected in the crypto market, it aced its beta sales in weeks rather than months. Hence, it is worth considering if you want to invest in meme coins.

- Advertisement -

Price Predictions for the Meme Coins

Dogecoin’s recent rebound has had many looking in its direction. To some, it is an opportunity to cash in before the end of the year. Nevertheless, caution is still the keyword when investing in these meme coins.

Let us look at some price predictions for Dogecoin and SHIB and see how the coins fare in the coming months. While these forecasts are not certainties, they will give us an idea of the likely price swings.

Tradingbeast does not expect explosive growth for the coin in 2023, with an expected maximum price of $0.2464 by December.

SHIB is still struggling to get on a bullish run this month. However, Tradingbeast predicts the coin will end at a higher value than its price in early November. The expected price by December 2023 is $0.0000163 as the maximum.

The predictions above paint a picture of something other than explosive growth. However, it shows an upward trend that could double or triple. One can never be 100% certain of how the prices will go.

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has made Dogecoin hit the bullish run. Going by its current growth potential, it might recover its losses for this year. It will be a thrilling investment, but let us explore more alternatives.

>>>Buy Meme Coins Here<<<

TAMA

With the TAMA token, you can play games in the Tamaverse and earn rewards. Then, you can use the rewards to get unique items from the pet store.

TAMA pushes the possibilities of the play-to-earn ecosystem. This unique feature positions it for more sustained growth than other meme coins. The latter often has to deal with protracted correction.

At the foundation of the play-to-earn space are the NFTs you can mint and train for battle. Currently, over 20,000 Tamadoge NFTs are available for purchase on OpenSea.

Solid Proof Audit and CoinSniper have verified this token’s contract code and KYC. Hence, it is a viable Dogecoin alternative for investment. Its play-to-earn feature places it on top of these meme coins.

>>>Buy Tamadoge Now<<<

Meme Coins Alternatives

If you want coins that have the potential to stay bullish in the coming months, we have some recommendations for you. These eco-friendly tokens, except TAMA and TORA, are not meme coins, but they have some exciting properties worth exploring.

Also, IMPT, D2T, RIA, and TARO, are in active presale, presenting a low acquisition fee for investors. You can pick them up with MetaMask or Trust Wallets. Either way, you will need USDT or ETH to buy the tokens. They include:

TARO

The TARO token powers RobotEra’s multiverse and might be the hottest presale in 2022. This project provides an NFT-based play-to-earn gaming environment with a thoroughly audited contract code. Players will dive into the Taroverse, a sandbox-like planet, to acquire and manage lands.

The game allows players to build, mine, and create buildings and NFTs within the metaverse to add to the fun. They can use the land and robot editors to shape and get the best assets in the game. Then, RobotEra’s marketplace comes into play.

This project has several ways to earn, including NFT trading, token staking, market transactions, land management, mining, etc. These capabilities will make TARO a token in high demand. Hence, adding it to your portfolio prepares you to maximize the returns.

>>>Buy RobotEra Now<<<

RIA

Calvaria’s approach is pretty intriguing, with plenty of potential. The project aims to win the hearts of non-crypto adopters while retaining the interest of current users. For one, its extended reach into the non-crypto space is worth looking into.

Calvaria’s project uses a common ground, games. It intends to make two versions of its Calvaria: Duels of Eternity for Web 2.0 and the crypto space. Hence, non-crypto users can play the Web 2.0 version and learn about cryptocurrency.

When they learn how much they could make in crypto, their interest in the Web 3.0 version is sure to rise. Then, they will steadily adopt crypto and join the project.

RIA, the native token of this project, has solid backing. Although it has yet to launch, you should keep an eye on it. There is very little that could go wrong with games.

>>>>Buy RIA Now<<<

IMPT

The IMPT is fast selling out and is halfway through its second presale target. Although the presale is slated to end on January 31, 2023, we will not be surprised if it sells out by December 2022. The token is in high demand thanks to its backing project.

Global warming is a menace to our society and the world at large. Hence, it calls for consolidated efforts from all spheres of life. IMPT’s answer is a blockchain solution to reduce our global carbon footprints.

Instead of dealing on carbon credits with the regular platforms, you can partner with IMPT brands to invest in the environment. 10,000 brands from around the world have pledged to be a part of the life-changing project.

IMPT is tapping into the billion-dollar global carbon offset industry. Users use the IMPT token to purchase these credits on the platform. They can sell them or mint them into NFTs for profit.

It is a two-way win for both parties. You invest in carbon credits, and the platform invests in the environment. This impactful project makes IMPT one of the best eco-friendly coins to look out for in the coming months.

>>>Buy IMPT Now<<<

D2T

D2T’s presale is live, and you can buy it with your MetaMask wallet. That gives you access to the Dash 2 Trade platform and its innovative trading features.

The Dash 2 Trade ecosystem is a unique blend of trading features that will help crypto traders stay one step ahead of the market. Imagine what you could do with social and technical indicators, data and on-chain metrics, and other analytics. You will have a wealth of knowledge to take your trading to the next level.

Such capabilities will make D2T a sought-after token, and its current presale stage is an ideal opportunity to get in. It might not be a meme coin, but things like a strategy builder and information on new crypto listings are hard to ignore.

>>>Buy Dash 2 Trade Now<<<

TORA

Tora Inu is a great option if you’re looking for a meme currency with the most long-term growth potential. The current presale of the most recent meme coin craze, which provides the most lucrative entry point into the project, is witnessing a tremendous rush of investors. As a result, leading crypto journals anticipate the token will expand by 100X in value in 2023.

Tora Inu stands out in the meme coin market with its innovative concept for the play-to-earn industry, supported by a utility-rich roadmap. That explains the project’s desire to sell out during the initial presale period. Its comprehensive NFT, play-to-earn, and metaverse integrations provide long-term significance for Tora Inu.

The project is preparing to reach some long-awaited milestones, including releasing a main skill-based play-to-earn game, an NFT marketplace, lottery mini-games, and NFT-integrated mini-games. In addition, the play-to-earn ecosystem will distinguish itself by focusing on game performance rather than initial financial input.

Conclusion

Dogecoin went on the rebound recently and looks positioned to continue the bullish run. While many attribute this trend to Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition, we can hold our thoughts on its long-term performance.

SHIB is another meme coin positioned for growth in the coming months. However, its potential is less viable than Dogecoin. There are other feasible alternatives you can buy.

Investing in eco-friendly coins like TAMA, TARO, RIA, IMPT, D2T,, TORA, and could bring significant returns. That is especially true for those currently in a presale or yet to launch.

Some of the most spine-tingling projects back these coins. Besides, they have more in-house earning capabilities than just buying and holding them.