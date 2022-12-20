Does your Xiaomi not work well? Steps to leave it as new without danger

Whether it’s due to a bad application installation or because the operating system has degraded excessively, it is possible that your device Xiaomi not work correctly. If you have tried several options to solve it and none of them work, we show you a radical method that will leave the terminal as new.

We talk about what is known as a factory restore. What it does is leave the equipment as the day you took it out of the box, so you even have to carry out the initial configuration. An excellent idea that has something that you should keep in mind: all the data that you have saved, you should copy them to a safe place, since they will be deleted. Even the applications disappear, so you will have to install them again. Be careful with this, especially with the advances in some games.

Steps to factory restore a Xiaomi device

As there is customization MIUI On Xiaomi, the actions to be performed are somewhat different from the rest of the Android models (but not much). In any case, there is no complication and the terminal is not in any danger – not the data you have, as we have explained before. Without further ado, this is the process that you must complete to get your computer to be like new -inside, of course-:

Access the device Settings in the usual way, for example, by clicking on the gear-shaped icon.

Now look for the list section that you see on the screen called About phone. Among the available options you will see one called Backup and reset. Access her.

Unsplash

You will see different actions that you can perform, but the one you are interested in is Erase all data (factory reset). You enter a window in which confirmation is requested and, in addition, in the lower area you have to choose Delete all data.

You will be asked for the PIN and, once you enter it, a warning appears on the screen that lasts 10 seconds. After this type, you can press the Accept button and that is what you have to do.

Now all that remains is to wait for the process to finish because you have finished.

It is not complicated at all to run the tool that leaves a Xiaomi device like new and that the failures that make you unable to use it on a regular basis disappear. Remember, again, that making a backup copy of the data you have on your computer is vital, since it is deleted and there is no way to recover it.

