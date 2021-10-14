Does your PC take time to turn on? We help you solve it

Our laptops are undoubtedly a vital part of our daily lives, and as such, the state they are in can change how productive we are on a daily basis. If you have noticed that your PC is taking longer and longer to start up, it may be time to do some tweaks to make it work like new again.

Here, we will help you identify why you could be having problems and what to do once you have identified the cause. That way, you can have your equipment in the best condition, as quickly as possible.

Why does my PC take so long to turn on?

In general, there can be three main reasons why your PC may take too long to turn on. First of all, it could be a hardware problem. For example, if your computer is in high demand and uses heavy programs, its processors may not be powerful enough to handle the load.

If you suspect something like this could be the problem, it might be a good idea to take your laptop or computer to a technician so they can suggest the most viable option. Whether it’s expanding your computer’s memory, changing your RAM card, or just getting a new one.

On the other hand, another very common reason why a PC can take time to turn on is that it is being attacked by malware. In these cases, the malicious program will be hogging the computer’s processing capacity, slowing down all processes even when they are of low demand.

Via Pixabay.

Clearly, to solve this situation it is necessary to have a powerful antivirus capable of detecting and eliminating the virus. But sometimes even that is not enough.

If after checking the hardware and running the antivirus the PC is still slow, you could be having problems with the autorun programs on your system. Now, to face them, there are different alternatives depending on the type of equipment you have.

What are self-executing programs?

As their name implies, they are programs installed on your PC that are activated automatically when you turn it on. They generally run in the background, and unless we actively search for them, we can often even be unaware that they are active.

However, their presence is felt as they also take part of the computer’s processing power, slowing down its response speed. Something that, clearly, also includes the process of turning on the equipment.

For that reason, if we want our PC to take time to turn on and we want to solve it, then the best we can do is learn to deal with self-executing programs.

To clean autorun programs on my PC

First of all, you can simply enter your PC’s “Task Manager” by pressing Ctrl + Alt + Del on your keyboard. Once you select the administrator, you can go to the tab that says ‘Home’ or ‘Starup’.

There you will see not only a list of the programs that are activated when your PC starts, but also the impact they have on its speed. From that same tab you can disable the ones you don’t want and leave only the essential ones.

Of course, you must bear in mind that by doing that you will be directly editing the equipment configuration. So if you don’t want to disable a vital program by mistake, the best thing you can do is find out what each one does before making a decision.

Via CleanMyPC.

On the other hand, if you don’t want to have that worry on top of you, you can also opt for alternatives such as the CleanMyPC program. Basically, it is maintenance software that helps you keep your equipment in the best possible condition.

For that, it will not only let you manage non-vital self-executing programs, but it will also help you clean the memory of your computer and eliminate any residue from applications or programs that you have installed. As a consequence, you will see that your PC takes less and less time to start up, as its processing space has been freed up.

To clean autorun programs on my Mac

Just as a PC takes time to start up by autorun programs, a Mac can also suffer the same fate. For that reason, it is vital that we also know what to do to deal with them on that operating system.

In your case, the goal will be to enter the configuration of ‘Login’ or ‘Login items’. For that, we will enter the ‘Settings’ menu and look for the ‘Applications’ tab.

From there, we will have to enter ‘System Preferences’, then click on ‘User Groups’. Finally, a list called where we will look for ‘Login elements’ will be extended. In that tab will appear all the applications that are activated when we turn on the computer.

As in the previous case, we will only have to select what we want and what not, always being careful not to deactivate a base program. Therefore, if we do not want to worry about making a mistake and deconfiguring the computer, we can count on CleanMyMac.

As its name suggests, it is a sister software to CleanMyPC that offers all the functionalities and comforts of the previous one. So, no matter what operating system you have, you can be well covered. If you are interested in trying its usefulness for yourself, you can get the program here.