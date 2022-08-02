Does your MacBook get very hot? Tips to lower your temperature

- Advertisement -

In summer the ambient is much higher, and this can negatively affect computers macbook from Apple. If you do not want this to happen, we are going to show you some tips that are quite effective so that the laptop does not suffer from the heat wave.

By the way, all the options that we are going to propose are quite simple to carry out. Also, it has no impact on the performance of the equipment, so you can continue using it in the same way as always. Besides, and this is important, by not suffering high temperaturesthe stability of the computer increases considerably.

The tips so that your MacBook does not suffer with the heat

these are options simple that you can do to optimize the use of the equipment when it is very hot:

laptop placement

In summer placing the computer on your lap is not the best possible option. Ideally, find a flat surface for the integrated ventilation system to do its job as effectively as possible. Thus, for example, the air outlets will not be blocked by soft elements such as a cushion. Therefore, choosing where you place your equipment is vital.

No cases in the team

Many are those who have one of these accessories as a protection and even to give a special touch to the MacBook. But in summer they are more of a problem than anything else. Every corner of the device’s aluminum casing is designed to dissipate heat -among other things-. Therefore, if the caps can have a problem in the summer. Consequently, until the high temperatures pass, it is best not to put any of these products to avoid problems.

Avoid the use of demanding software in core hours

If it is possible for you to organize your work, this is really effective. The processes that demand very intense use of the processor end up taking the MacBook to excessive operating temperatures (we are talking about those that are above the consumption of 80% of the aforementioned component). Therefore, if you can not use them until the heat goes down, the better -even, do not hesitate to close them if things get ugly-.

Vented Stands

These accessories are an excellent companion in summer, since they generate an additional air current that is very useful for the computer so as not to reach high temperatures. There are different types, but what you have to look for are those that fit the screen size of the computer and, if it has two fans, much better. It’s the best way to avoid problems without having to stop using your MacBook.

Internal fans always at maximum

This is an interesting option that can avoid heat problems. There are applications (an example is the one in this link) that allows you to manually control the operation of the MacBook fans. In this way, you can set them to always perform at their maximum so that the dissipation is the maximum possible at all times. Obviously, in Air models that do not have this type of component, you will not be able to use this possibility.

