does your internet work slower when it's hot?

Any electronic device that is launched on the market is designed to work under certain conditions. Whenever these devices start to work outside of these, it is very likely that their functions will have problems, or, at the very least, that they will develop them more slowly. Internet equipment is also designed to work in certain conditions, with an ideal temperature for it. Now that it is starting to get hot in almost all of Spain, Will your internet slow down?

It may sound a bit strange that heat or any other weather phenomenon that we can think of affect the performance of a WiFi network or our Internet in generalbut the truth is that, as we will see a little later, it does influence its performance. Heat and Wi-Fi networks Summers in most of the Spanish territory they are quite hot. In some parts of Spain it is easy for temperatures to reach over 40 degrees during the hottest periods of this season, and at this temperature not only people suffer, but also electronic devices. Now, in our homes we usually have air conditioning or fans that soften these temperatures a bit, but even so the temperatures remain high. If we talk about how this heat affects the Internet, we must make it clear from the outset that this will not affect the WiFi signal in any way. Even extreme heat will not affect how the WiFi signal moves through our house, but this is not the only thing we must take into account. This signal comes from our router (or repeater device), and as we said at the beginning of the article, electronic devices do suffer from high temperatures.

These high temperatures will directly affect our network equipment. These, which are usually designed to work at temperatures below 33 degrees, are going to overheat, and as you can imagine that is not good for our team. As soon as they start to work above these temperatures we will see how there is a drop in performanceand that is going to translate directly into a drop in speed on our network.

Wi-Fi Router

If this heat situation continues over time, the problem can be much more serious. The electronic components can become overstressed, causing a breakdown that will your equipment does not work properly or even stops working. It should be added that, in extreme cases, both heat and cold can cause cuts or breaks in copper connections, something that does not happen with optical fiber.

The weather and the networks do not get along

Heat is not the only thing that can affect the performance of our Internet. Other weather phenomena like rain and hail they will also make our internet run slower. These phenomena, even occurring outside our homes, affect performance, even indirectly. This is due to the fact that when they occur, more people stay at home, which means that network saturations can occur.

However, not every weather event has to affect Internet performance. There is a popular belief that wind can cause interference or loss of signal for our Internet, but the reality is that the equipment that is outside our homes or apartment buildings is designed to withstand high wind currents, so we can say that this It does not affect anything or almost nothing in the performance of our Internet.