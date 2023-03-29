Does your Chromebook crash? So you can restore it and leave it completely new

- Advertisement -

It is possible that because it is not working properly or because you intend to sell or give away a , you want to it as good as new. If you don’t know how to achieve this, which is possible, we show you the steps to take to achieve it in a fairly intuitive way as you will discover. The process in question is the one that allows you to restore the equipment from the factory in a very similar way to what happens with smartphones or tablets, and it has some conditions that it is important to know. One of them is that all the content that is on the internal drive is deleted (except for the operating system itself), so everything is lost… including what is in the downloads folder. In addition, the user’s information is also deleted. Therefore, before doing anything, we recommend that you make a backup of what you do not want to lose. Steps to factory restore a Chromebook We indicate the steps you have to take to carry out the process, the one we are talking about in the operating system that is inside the laptops we are talking about, and that has been developed by Google. By the way, it is quite common to use services like Drive with Chromebooks, you must keep in mind that what you have in the cloud will not be erased in any of the tides. This is what you have to do: Log out of the session that you have open in the usual rubber Chromebook. This allows the necessary processes to be carried out and is essential. Now, press in combination and without releasing the following keys: Ctrl + Alt + Shift + R. Among the options that you will see that appear on the screen, you must choose the one that is called Reboot. You will see a box on the computer screen where you have to use Powerwash and then Continue. You will need to sign in to your Google account to complete everything. Once this is done, the equipment will start once everything is complete and then you should start with the initial configuration as the day you took the equipment out of the box. You have finished. It’s not at all complicated to complete a factory reset on a Chromebook (maybe a little more than on Android phones). Doing this usually solves any kind of problem in the operation that the computer has, since it starts with everything from scratch. Therefore, it is a good solution if there is something that does not stop bothering you. >