Does Wordle monitor its users?

Wordle has been the game of choice in recent weeks, mainly in English-speaking countries, although the versions of Wordle in Spanish have also given a lot to talk about.

The game became so famous that it was bought by the New York Times a month ago, a step that worried fans, since they did not know if it would continue to be paid, or if they would have to subscribe to the medium to be able to enjoy the game of little words. .

The fact is that it is still free, but the original version, the one bought by the NYT, now has a denounced tracking software On twitter.

Apparently now it has a dozen trackers that it didn’t have before the purchase, little programs in charge of collecting, processing and sharing our browsing habits with third parties, probably for advertising purposes. If the readers of the NYT are tracked playing Wordle, the advertising they see in the newspaper will be much more personalized, increasing the percentage of clicks and, consequently, the income.

Among the trackers there are some that are from the New York Times itself, and others that send information to Google, surely to personalize adsense advertising.

The New York Times has not wanted to comment on these new trackers, we do not know what the objective is, but surely it will not be related to the type of words that we have to guess in Wordle. What can happen is that they know what our favorite words are, the ones we try to put first, and thus create an adequate personality profile to consume their advertising.

Advertising continues to rule the Internet, and it seems that it will continue to be so for much longer.