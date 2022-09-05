Does Windows Defender tell you that Chrome is a virus? Don’t worry, it’s a mistake

- Advertisement -

It is possible that, to your surprise, in recent days the Windows security application that is included in the latest versions of the Microsoft operating system has shown you a message that has worried you. This has to do with the Google application, which identifies it as if it were a virus. Well, you can be calm because this is not the case and what happens is that there is a problem with the security tool we are talking about. This means that when running applications with a Chromium engine (curiously this does not happen with Edge, which uses it) or Electron, Defender misunderstands what is happening and sends the aforementioned message that, in addition to being annoying, can scare more than one. We repeat: there is no problem with the security of the Google or Spotify browser, an application that is also affected. By the way, in some more shocking cases, the Windows security suite stops the aforementioned apps from running and even recommends users to uninstall them. Ignore this as this is not necessary. A recurring bug in Windows Although the reason is completely different, because the current one is based on Behavior: Win32/Hive.ZY, the protocol that leads to the warning, we must not forget that in 2011 the browser from Google was also the subject of confusion by Windows Defender. Therefore, it is not the first time that a warning arrives indicating that Chrome is a virus, and again it is due to an error, not because there is any danger. Microsoft has already taken the appropriate measures Once several affected users consulted the Redmond company’s forums and several experts verified that the problem is with the security suite and not with the browser (which is usually called a false positive). The Windows developer herself got down to work to solve what was happening so that users would not be scared by what was happening (we are talking about both the shock and the annoyance of the appearance of the message in question). And the company has been very fast, since there are already eight fixes in the Defender database that fix everything, which means that if you download the corresponding update to get version 1.373.1537.0 of the tool we are talking about, everything will go smooth as silk again. Which, on the other hand, is usual in this Microsoft software that works excellently in Windows. Therefore, it is not complicated at all to fix the mess we have talked about. >